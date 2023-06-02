Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema set to stay; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dreams of Los Blancos move, and more - June 2, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their final La Liga game of the season against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (June 4). Carlo Ancelotti's team will seal second place with a win.

Meanwhile, striker Karim Benzema is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dreams of winning the UEFA Champions League with Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 2, 2023:

Karim Benzema set to stay

Karim Benzema will not move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Karim Benzema has brushed aside reports of his impending departure to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Frenchman's contract with Real Madrid will expire at the end of this month, but the club are yet to announce his extension. Recent reports have claimed that the 35-year-old has agreed to move to Saudi Arabia on a blockbuster contract.

Speaking after winning the MARCA Leyenda award, as cited by Marca, Benzema spoke fondly of Los Blancos.

"Proud of my career. I remember when I signed for Real Madrid, I was a kid, not as much as them, but I was 21. ... I just wanted to enjoy myself and look at everything I've won," said Benzema.

He continued:

"There is no other club like Real Madrid, playing at the Santiago Bernabeu, the place where the greatest players in the sport have played. It's always been my dream because it's the best club in history."

The Frenchman was asked to shed light on his future at the Santiago Bernabeu. He gave a pretty straightforward answer.

"Why do I have to talk about the future? I'm at Real Madrid. The reality is different, not what is said on the internet. I'm very proud of my work, I enjoy every moment in Madrid. Going to Valdebebas to train is not a job.

"In my mind, I enjoy being in Madrid. Yesterday, today and tomorrow in training. A message to Madrid fans? One, two, three. ... Hala Madrid!" said Benzema.

The 35-year-old is expected to sign a one-year extension with the Spanish giants.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dreams of Real Madrid move

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dreams of playing for Real Madrid, according to his father Badri Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian international has been a revelation for Napoli this season, playing a big role in the club's Serie A triumph. The 22-year-old has 14 goals and 17 assists in 42 games across competitions this season.

Speaking to Il Mattino newspaper, Kvaratskhelia Senior also spoke of his son's desire to win the Champions League.

"He is a professional and wants to achieve his objectives step by step, gradually,” said Badri Kvaratskhelia.

He continued:

“So his first objective is the next game in Serie A, the Champions League or international duty. But his dreams, those ultimate aims, are to win the Champions League, play for Real Madrid and reach the big international tournaments with Georgia, so the Euros, World Cup or both.”

However, Badri added that the 22-year-old remains fully committed to Napoli.

"He is not thinking about Real Madrid now; there is only Napoli in his mind,” said Badri Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian international is expected to be offered a new and improved deal by the Serie A champions soon.

Los Blancos eyeing Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Kai Havertz, according to Marca. The La Liga giants were interested in the German forward in 2020 but ended up joining Chelsea instead. However, the player's future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air ahead of the summer following a less than impressive season.

Havertz's stock hasn't been affected by his struggles at London, as he's a target for Los Blancos this year. The club hierarchy discussed the player in a recent meeting, and the German also remains keen on moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are assessing the market for an able backup for Karim Benzema and have Havertz on their wishlist. The Blues are likely to let him go for a fair price.

Poll : 0 votes