Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe addresses Los Blancos disappointment; club turn attention to Bayern Munich striker, and more - 22 May 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s wards have won La Liga tthis season, while the Reds have narrowly missed out on the Premier League, finishing a point behind champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has addressed Los Blancos’ disappointment over his decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have turned their attention to a Bayern Munich striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 22 May 2022:

Kylian Mbappe addresses Real Madrid’s disappointment on missing out on him

Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has addressed Real Madrid’s disappointment over missing out on him this summer. Los Blancos were the favourites to sign the Frenchman on a Bosman move this summer. However, the 23-year-old opted to extend his stay at PSG.

As cited by Marca, Mbappe took to social media to announce that he was staying at the Parc des Princes.

“From a very young age, instead of dreaming about life, I have preferred to live my dreams. It is both a choice, a principle and a privilege. From a very young age, I have tried to move forward, from challenge to challenge. Since I was a child, I have built myself a path to the top, whatever it may be, but always keeping a watchful eye to respect a line of conduct in all areas,” said Mbappe.

He continued:

"Since I was a child, I have been driven by the same passion and the same motivation. This sometimes causes incomprehension, but I accept this sincerity that goes with my upbringing. Today, I would like to announce that I have decided to extend my contract at PSG."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Kylian Mbappe: “I would like to thank Real Madrid and Florentino Perez. I suspect their disappointment. I will be their first supporter for the Champions League final!” 🎙| Kylian Mbappe: “I would like to thank Real Madrid and Florentino Perez. I suspect their disappointment. I will be their first supporter for the Champions League final!”

The Frenchman also revealed that he was honoured to be wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu but explained why he opted to stay in Paris.

“I would also like to sincerely thank Real Madrid and their president, Florentino Perez. I recognise the luck and the privilege of being wanted by such a great club. I understand their disappointment. I will be cheering them on in the Champions League final, in Paris, my home. I am very happy to be able to continue to progress in France, the country that has seen me born, grow and fulfil myself. And which gives me the opportunity to continue to pursue my dreams,” said Mbappe.

He added:

“I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that has the means to achieve our objectives. I would like to thank president Nasser Al-Khelaifi for his trust, his listening and his patience. I am also thinking of all the PSG fans, in France and around the world, for their countless expressions of affection, especially in recent months."

Los Blancos turn attention to Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski could leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Real Madrid have turned their attention to Robert Lewandowski, according to Madrid Universal via Tomas Gonzalez.

The La Liga giants have seen their transfer plans thrown out the window after missing out on Kylian Mbappe. Lewandowski, 33, has emerged as a possible alternative to the French forward. The Polish striker is all set to enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

Lewandowski has already informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave, and Los Blancos are now ready to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona and Chelsea are also interested in the Pole, who could ignite a bidding war this summer. Lewandowski has scored 50 goals this season, including 35 in the Bundesliga.

Real Madrid make Aurelien Tchouameni their priority this summer

Aurelien Tchouameni could complete his move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid have made Aurelien Tchouameni their transfer priority this summer, according to Marca.

The French midfielder has been identified as a long-term successor to Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants previously wanted to target the 22-year-old next summer as they channeled all their funds to secure Kylian Mbappe.

However, with the PSG star opting to stay at the Parc des Princes, Los Blancos now have funds to spare. The Spanish giants want to utilise the money to secure the signature of Tchouameni this summer.

