Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe advised to join Los Blancos; club suffer Ivan Fresneda blow, and more - August 28, 2023

Real Madrid have had a perfect start to their new campaign, winning all three games. Carlo Ancelotti's men next face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (September 2) in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has advised Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 28, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe advised to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kevin De Bruyne reckons Kylian Mbappe needs to join Real Madrid to win the Ballon d'Or.

The French forward remains heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the transfer is expected to materialise next summer when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and are eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Mbappe and Erling Haaland are expected to be the two leading competitors for the Ballon d'Or for the next decade. However, speaking to Sky Sports, De Bruyne said that it will be very difficult for the Frenchman to win the coveted award with the Parisians.

“I don’t know where Mbappe will play this season. I think it’s more difficult for Mbappe to win a Ballon d’Or at PSG. There are rumours he could go to Real Madrid, maybe that would put him first, ahead of Erling Haaland," said De Bruyne.

PSG remain keen to tie their record goalscorer down to a new deal. His current one expires in 2024.

Los Blancos suffer Ivan Fresneda blow

Ivan Fresneda will not arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Ivan Fresneda. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the highly rated Spanish right back has agreed to join Sporting this summer.

Real Valladolid have accepted an offer of €12 million from the Portuguese side for the 18-year-old. Fresneda will sign a contract with Sporting till 2028.

Los Blancos have had their eyes on the player for a while as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who's on the wrong side of 30. His backup in the squad, Lucas Vazquez, is no spring chicken either.

Expand Tweet

Alvaro Odriozola has failed to convince the club hierarchy and will be allowed to leave. As such, Fresneda could have solved a lot of problems at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the La Liga giants seem to have missed out on the Spaniard.

Carlo Ancelotti has cleared the air with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric

Luka Modric (right) has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric regarding their reduced role with Real Madrid this season, according to Marca.

The two legends of the game extended their stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season earlier this year. They have been indispensable for Los Blancos over the years but now find themselves at a crossroads in their career.

The arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, coupled with the plethora of young midfield options under Ancelotti has pushed the two men down the pecking order.

However the Italian manager cleared the air with Kroos and Modric before the start of the season. Ancelotti informed them that they now have to take a step back to allow the younger generation to flourish at the La Liga giants.

Ancelotti is one of the greatest tacticians in the world and a shrewd man manager. He's aware of the psychological aspects of football and wanted to avoid any conflict in his dressing room.

So, the Italian informed Kroos and Modric that they remain vital to Real Madrid but must also now take on a mentorship role. That will also enable the club to oversee a smooth exit for the two legends next summer.