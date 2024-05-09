Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe advised against Los Blancos move, club eyeing Florian Wirtz, and more - May 9, 2024

Real Madrid secured a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 8. A Joselu brace, in the dying minutes of the game, helped Carlo Ancelotti's men progress to the final on a 4-3 aggregate score.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has been advised against joining Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are planning a move for Florian Wirtz in 2025.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 9, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe advised against Real Madrid move by former player

Kylian Mbappe

Former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly has advised Kylian Mbappe against joining Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old is all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) once his contract expires this summer. The French superstar is apparently in talks with Los Blancos regarding a Bosman move at the end of the season

However, speaking to beIN Sport, Desailly stated that Mbappe is better advised to move to Saudi Arabia in a short deal.

"I’ve said it already [if I were Mbappé], I’d move to another continent. I’m not sure if Real Madrid is the perfect place for him to be. There is Vinicius Jr. on the left-hand side, players who are showing great ability like Jude Bellingham [too]. [Mbappé] will not be the full No.1 the way that he wants [to be],” said Desailly.

“Technically, if you’re thinking about the business of football, I would go to Saudi for €350m for a year, come back next season, the year of the World Cup," he added.

Mbappe is a long-term target for the La Liga champions, who are determined to get him this year.

Los Blancos eyeing Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz

Real Madrid are planning to move for Florian Wirtz next summer, according to SportBILD.

The German attacking midfielder has enjoyed an exceptional season with Bayer Leverkusen, helping them to a historic Bundesliga triumph. Wirtz has scored 18 goals and set up 19 more from 45 outings across competitions and is one of Xabi Alonso's most important players.

The 21-year-old's efforts have already caused a stir at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish club are laying down succession plans for Toni Kroos, who could hang his boots at the end of next season.

Los Blancos want Wirtz to fill the shoes of his countryman and plan to move for the player in 2025. Bayern Munich are also eyeing the 21-year-old with interest, while Manchester City and Arsenal are in the race as well.

However, the La Liga giants are fast emerging as his likeliest destination.

Former player heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham

Former Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy believes Los Blancos fans should be more appreciative of Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder arrived from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham has registered 22 goals and 10 assists from 39 games in all competitions, although he has slowed down since February.

Speaking to AS, Nistelrooy was full of praise for the 20-year-old.

"I don't think it (his form) has gone down. In fact, against Cádiz he scored again as soon as he went out on the field and now has 18 goals. In what sense does he perform less? You have to put things in perspective," said Van Nistelrooy.

"That Jude has so many goals is an extra, a bonus. He is a splendid all-rounder, who arrives phenomenally on the second line, he runs, he defends, he has a vision of the game, he makes quick transitions... We cannot demand that he be a scorer and, nevertheless, he is one," he added.

The Dutchman concluded:

"His season is spectacular and must be valued in the right way for him. It doesn't matter that (Carlo) Ancelotti has changed his role, he performs wherever he is put, because he is an exceptional player."

Bellingham reportedly turned down offers from the Premier League to join the La Liga giants.