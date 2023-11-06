Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe advised to turn down Los Blancos; club eyeing Kalvin Phillips, and more - November 6, 2023

Real Madrid drew goalless with Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (November 5) in the league. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in La Liga after 12 games, two points behind surprise leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, a former player has advised striker Kylian Mbappe to stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 6, 2023.

Kylian Mbappe advised to turn down Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has advised Kylian Mbappe against a move to Real Madrid.

The French forward is a priority target for Los Blancos ahead of 2024. Mbappe's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The La Liga giants are planning to secure his services for free next summer.

However, speaking to Le Journal du Dimanche, Nasri urged his compatriot to create history with the Parisians instead of joining Real Madrid.

"If he leaves, he will leave a gap (in the budget), but with the money (PSG) will be able to sign other players - who will not be Mbappe, that is obvious.

"But, today, he is so important, whether in the French national team or at his club. Two years ago, I said that he was the best player in the world, and I still believe it," said Nasri.

He continued:

“I have always expressed my feelings. He is from the Paris region, and in his shoes, I would stay at PSG. Instead of going to Madrid, winning their 15th Champions League ... PSG have never won it.

"If Olympique Marseille (Nasri’s hometown club) had been owned by Qatar when I was there, I would never have left. I think it is better to be the king of your people."

Mbappe is a long-term target for Los Blancos, who have earmarked him as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos eyeing Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Kalvin Phillips, according to Tutto Juve. The English midfielder has failed to make a mark at Manchester City and could be allowed to leave.

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on his situation. The La Liga giants have an enviable midfield ensemble but remain in the hunt for more additions. Luka Modric is at the fag end of his career and remains linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. Veterans Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos could also leave in 2024.

Real Madrid are scouting the market for replacements and have their eyes on Phillips. The Englishman could be a decent backup option for the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. City reportedly want €50 million to let Phillips go.

Carlo Ancelotti denies over-reliance on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has brushed aside the notion that Real Madrid are overreliant on Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer from Borussia Dortmund and has been a revelation. The 20-year-old has 13 goals and three assists in 14 games across competitions.

He drew a rare blank against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, and Los Blancos drew the game. The player also picked up a knock, raising concerns at the club. After the game, as cited by ESPN, Ancelotti sounded hopeful that the player's injury isn't serious.

"Bellingham had a shoulder problem, and he'll be assessed tomorrow. He was able to carry on.

"Tomorrow, he'll undergo tests. Let's hope it's not serious, and he's able to play on Wednesday (against Braga in the Champions League)," said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti went on to deny claims that his team will struggle without Bellingham, saying that there are others who can step up when required.

"No (Real Madrid aren't overreliant on Bellingham). We have a lot of resources. Today we created (chances) with (Fede) Valverde, with Vinicius (Junior), Joselu, Rodrygo (Goes). We weren't clinical," said Ancelotti.

The La Liga giants spent €103 million on Bellingham this summer, and he has already justified his massive transfer fee.