Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe has agreed personal terms with Los Blancos; Tottenham Hotspur interested in Andriy Lunin, and more - 17 May 2022

Real Madrid will face Real Betis on Friday in the final game of the La Liga season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s men have already wrapped up the league title but have the eagerly awaited UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed personal terms with Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Andriy Lunin. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 17 May 2022:

Kylian Mbappe has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe could ply his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Kylian Mbappe has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid this summer, according to AS via The Athletic.

The French forward is in the final two months of his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but has not signed an extension yet. Los Blancos have been hot on his heels for quite some time and look set to sign him on a Bosman move this summer.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Kylian Mbappe understood to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. 23yo forward has not yet signed. Paris Saint-Germain have not yet given up hope of keeping him. Would be among most high-profile deals of all time #RMFC #PSG #Mbappe theathletic.com/news/kylian-mb…

The 23-year-old has agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants, who are likely to make him the highest paid player at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the two parties have not yet put pen to paper on a deal, and the Parisians are still trying to convince him to stay.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Andriy Lunin, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has struggled for chances at Real Madrid and is ready to leave in search of regular football. Lunin is highly rated at the club, but the outstanding form of Thibaut Coutois has impacted his first-team chances.

Spurs are looking for a long-term successor for Hugo Lloris and have their eyes on the Ukrainian. However, with Lloris having quite a few years left in him, the move might not be fruitful for Lunin. Apart from Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also interested in the 23-year-old.

Karim Benzema opens up on his Paneka penalty against Manchester City

Karim Benzema has been on fire for Real Madrid this season.

Karim Benzema has revealed that he was desperate to try the Panenka penalty for quite a while.

The Frenchman saw the opportunity in the high-stakes game against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. The 33-year-old stepped up in extra time to take a penalty and sent Ederson the wrong way to give Real Madrid the lead.

Speaking to RMC Sport, as relayed by 90 Min, Benzema said that the pressure of the occasion inspired him to try the panenka.

“I'd been trying it for a long time, and I was waiting for the right moment, in a match like this with a lot of pressure. In this way, the pressure is gone. There was pressure, obviously, but it's good pressure. It's a kind of pressure that allows you to try this kind of thing. That's just my opinion. I put the ball down and knew that I was going to do it. I thought of nothing else. I only thought of doing it,” said Benzema.

He continued:

“I always do that. Not just this time. If I don't do it, I don't see or hear the whistle. I'm so focused that I can't hear anything anymore. I'm just focused on my actions, hoping that the ball goes in. I kept my eyes on the ball (after the shot) because it was a good shot. That's why I was looking at it, not because I thought it was going to hit the bar, but because it was a nice shot. I just watched and waited before I could celebrate the goal."

