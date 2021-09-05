Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe could cost Los Blancos €80m next summer, club identify Bayern Munich star as Erling Haaland alternative, and more - 5th September 2021

Real Madrid ended the summer with just David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga added to their roster. The Austrian defender joined Los Blancos as a free agent after his contract with Bayern Munich expired.

The French starlet, on the other hand, was a deadline day signing from Rennes and will help bolster Carlo Ancelotti's midfield.

Real Madrid are expected to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, but the Frenchman could cost Los Blancos €80 million. The La Liga giants have identified a Bayern Munich striker as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

On that note, let's take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories from September 5, 2021.

Kylian Mbappe could cost Real Madrid €80m next summer

Kylian Mbappe could still cost Real Madrid quite a lot of money next summer

Kylian Mbappe could end up costing Real Madrid €80 million, according to Marca. Los Blancos failed to secure the services of the Frenchman this summer, despite reportedly offering €200 million for his services.

Paris Saint-Germain refused to entertain their bid, even though the player is in the final 12 months of his current deal. Mbappe has refused to sign an extension, despite the best efforts of the Ligue 1 giants, and has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are hoping the player continues to stall a new contract as they prepare to sign him when his association with PSG ends next summer. But even as a free agent, Mbappe could cost Los Blancos an astronomical amount of money.

The rough estimate is that along with bonuses, agent fees, commissions, and others, the La Liga giants might have to fork out €80 million to seal the Frenchman’s signature.

🚨| "Mbappé will be free but he will not come for free" - Real Madrid can give him the highest transfer bonus in history. @marca pic.twitter.com/YZRZqwTUAG — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) September 5, 2021

Even though that is a lot of money, Mbappe’s arrival would transform the Real Madrid attack and Los Blancos would finally have their Cristiano Ronaldo replacement.

Besides, it would be considerably less than the amount they had offered for his services this summer.

Los Blancos identify Robert Lewandowski as Erling Haaland alternative

Robert Lewandowski could be an alternative to Erling Haaland for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have identified Robert Lewandowski as a suitable alternative to Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via AS.

Los Blancos are eager to secure the services of the Borussia Dortmund star but are aware there could be an intense battle for the player’s signature next summer.

The Polish striker will be part of the La Liga giants’ contingency plan if they fail with their attempts to bring the Norwegian to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Bayern Munich striker could be open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, having recently expressed a desire for a new challenge.

Bale says environment at club more suited to him this season

Gareth Bale is more comfortable at Real Madrid this season

Gareth Bale says the environment at Real Madrid is more suited to him this season.

The Welshman has returned to the Santiago Bernabeu after a season-long loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur which, Bale claims, gave him a psychological boost ahead of Euro 2020.

"I think that showed coming back with Wales in the Euros. I have brought that into Real Madrid this season, where there is a better environment for myself. I'm playing and a bit happier and a bit more comfortable with the playing style of Real Madrid," said Bale.

🎙Gareth Bale: “I have been in a better situation in Real Madrid this season, where there is a better environment for myself.” — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) September 4, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar