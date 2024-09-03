Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe criticized for Los Blancos move, club plan Alphonso Davies bid, and more - September 3, 2024

Real Madrid have entered the international break in second place in the La Liga table after four games this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won two and drawn two in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has been slammed for joining Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to move for Alphonso Davies at the turn of the year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 2, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe criticized for Real Madrid move

French journalist Cyril Hanouna believes Kylian Mbappe has made the mistake of his life by joining Real Madrid this summer. The French superstar recently completed his long-awaited move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe arrived as a free agent, parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of his contract. The 25-year-old has endured a mixed start to life at his new home, scoring three goals from five games so far.

Mbappe was the lone star at the Parc des Princes, the focal point of the team. However, he is now part of a galaxy of aces at Los Blancos and has the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo Goes for company.

Speaking recently as cited by Le10sport, Hanouna insisted that Mbappe should have stayed with the Parisians and created history.

"For me, Kylian Mbappé made the mistake of his life. I didn't elaborate last time, but I'm going to do it now. Winning the Champions League with Real Madrid is normal. Obviously, winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, everyone does it. All the players who are at Real Madrid, at some point, they will win the Champions League," said Hanouna.

He continued:

"Being the Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid is pretty easy. Benzema got it at Real Madrid. Mbappé should have stayed at PSG, won the Champions League with PSG, won the Ballon d'Or with PSG. The club gave him everything, it would have been his club. He would have been the boss at PSG."

Mbappe appeared 308 times for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 256 goals and setting up 108 more.

Los Blancos plan Alphonso Davies bid

Real Madrid are planning to move for Alphonso Davies in January, according to Defensa Central. The Canadian left-back is a long-term target for the club, who view him as the ideal upgrade on Ferland Mendy.

Davies has entered the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich but hasn't agreed to an extension yet. He was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, but the transfer failed to materialize.

Carlo Ancelotti is apparently a fan of Mendy, whose contract expires at the end of this season. However, Davies represents a generational talent who could help the Italian's squad hit a higher gear.

As such, Ancelotti wouldn't mind getting his hands on the 23-year-old at the turn of the year. The La Liga giants are hoping that Davies continues to stall on a renewal, which would force the Bavarians to let him go in January. Los Blancos are apparently willing to offer €15m for the Canadian at the turn of the year.

Dani Ceballos set to be sidelined with knock

Dani Ceballos is likely to be sidelined for a couple of months after picking up an ankle injury, Real Madrid have confirmed. The Spanish midfielder was heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu over the summer, but ended up staying.

Ceballos has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti since signing a new deal last year. His situation failed to improve at the start of the new campaign, prompting him to consider his future.

It is believed that his former club Real Betis were keen to take the 27-year-old back to the Estadio Benito Villamarin. The Andalusian club apparently offered €5m for 50% of the player's rights, but their proposal was not accepted.

Ancelotti has been vocal about Ceballos' importance in the current team and was reportedly key to convincing the player to stay. The Spaniard was handed his first start of the season against Betis on Sunday, but ended up with an injury.

Los Blancos have now confirmed that Ceballos has picked up a Grade III sprain in his right ankle. It is believed that he could be sidelined for almost two months with the injury. This could be a big blow to the player's aspirations of establishing himself in the starting XI this season, with others likely to step up in his absence.

