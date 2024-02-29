Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe denies Los Blancos agreement; club eyeing Antonio Silva, and more - February 29, 2024

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race after 26 games, six points ahead of Girona (59) in second. Carlo Ancelotti’s team next face Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday (March 2).

Meanwhile, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has denied any agreement with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Antonio Silva.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 29, 2024:

Kylian Mbappe denies Real Madrid agreement

Kylian Mbappe has denied any agreement with Real Madrid ahead of the summer, according to RMC Sport.

The French superstar’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains undecided, with his contract expiring in less than five months. Recent reports have suggested that he has informed the club that he wants to leave at the end of this season. It has also been mentioned that he has agreed to join Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old but have failed twice to prise him away from Paris. Real Madrid are apparently locked in talks with Mbappe regarding a Bosman move this summer. Multiple reports have claimed that an agreement has been reached between the two parties.

The 25-year-old attended a high-profile gala earlier this week, which was attended by French president Emmanuel Macron and the Emir of Qatar. Mbappe’s future was part of the conversation at the event, and the player was asked about the recent rumours involving Los Blancos.

However, the French superstar reportedly rubbished talks of an agreement with the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos eyeing Antonio Silva

Real Madrid have set their sights on Antonio Silva, according to TEAMtalk. Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly hot on the heels of the 20-year-old, who has been outstanding for Benfica this season.

Silva has been an omnipresent figure for the Portuguese club, starting all 35 of his appearance across competitions. His efforts have reportedly turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

The La Liga giants are eyeing defensive reinforcements this year, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez being on the wrong side of 30. Silva has been identified as the ideal long-term partner to Eder Militao at the heart of Los Blancos’ backline.

However, prising him away won’t be cheap, as the Portuguese has a €100 million price tag.

Toni Kroos opens up on international return

Toni Kroos has insisted that there was never any doubts about his decision to return from international retirement.

The German midfielder had hung his boots after a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign but has returned to the international scene ahead of Euro 2024. Kroos is also in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to make a decision on his future.

He said on Einfach mal Luppen podcast that he considered all possibilities before announcing his return to the German national team.

“There hasn't been a moment where I doubted it. It probably wouldn't be good to say that now, but it's really from the bottom of my heart. I would say that I really thought everything through.

"I took enough time to think everything through and came to the conclusion that the chances absolutely outweighed the negatives scenario,” said Kroos.

Los Blancos remain keen for the 34-year-old to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.