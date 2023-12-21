Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe edging closer to Los Blancos; Juventus eyeing Dani Ceballos, and more - December 21, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 17 games, two points adrift of surprise leaders Girona. Los Blancos have won 13 and lost just once in the league and next face Alaves on Thursday (December 21).

Meanwhile, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly edging closer to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Juventus are plotting a swap deal for Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 21, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe edging closer to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe (right) remains a priority target at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to Real Madrid by the day, according to El Chiringuito’s Jose Alvarez.

The French superstar is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain but hasn't signed an extension yet. Mbappe is a long-term target for the La Liga giants, who are planning to sign him on a Bosman move next summer.

Indeed, a recent report from AS says that Los Blancos are set to offer a proposal to the 24-year-old in January. Mbappe will have only 15 days to make up his mind and agree a move.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSGTALK, Alvarez said that every road now points to the Santiago Bernabeu for the French superstar.

"At Real Madrid-Villarreal, there was a relative of Kylian Mbappe in the stands of the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He was amazed by the ‘new’ stadium. I can’t say who he is, but he wasn’t a second cousin. He was a very familiar relative. I spent the afternoon with him. We were having coffee," said Alvarez.

He added:

“And I can tell you that, with each passing day, I see the forward closer to Madrid. He hasn’t signed anything, but I spent the afternoon with his relative, and every piece of information I receive makes me see Mbappe closer to Real Madrid."

Mbappe could be the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Juventus eyeing Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are interested in Dani Ceballos and are willing to offer Moise Kean for the Spaniard, according to Fichajes.

Ceballos was heavily linked with an exit from Real Madrid this summer but surprised by signing a new deal with the club. However, he might be regretting that decision, though, as he has struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti's team.

The 27-year-old has registered 10 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this season, starting twice. The Bianconeri are paying close attention to the situation as they aim to upgrade their midfield this winter. The Serie A giants are struggling to cope with the absence of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, who are suspended for a while.

Juventus want Ceballos to fill the gap in midfield and are eyeing a swap deal involving Moise Kean. The Italian forward is a frustrated figure in Turin and is keen to leave to get his career back of track.

He has been offered to Los Blancos, who are in the market for a new striker. The Serie A giants want to take advantage of the situation and prise Ceballos away.

Carlo Ancelotti confirms January plans

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Real Madrid will consider January additions to the squad if the right player is available.

The La Liga giants have endured a wretched luck with injuries this season. Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois picked up ACL injuries at the beginning of the campaign, while David Alaba also ruptured his ACL last weekend. Los Blancos are linked with multiple names ahead of the winter, as a result.

Speaking to the press, as cited by acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Ancelotti said that the club have held internal discussions about January reinforcements.

"If there’s a chance to sign a good player for Real Madrid and to help for this season, we will make it happen. I can’t say no. … we spoke internally about the possibility of new signing.

"We will take our time. No rush. The window will close on January 31. We are thinking about that," said Ancelotti.

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid are apparently eyeing a move for their former player Raphael Varane, who's now at Manchester United, in January, as per SPORT.