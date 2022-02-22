Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe handed ultimatum to make decision on future; Los Blancos want Liverpool star, and more - 22 February 2022

Real Madrid are comfortably atop the La Liga table after 25 games. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won 17 games in the league so far, and are six points clear of second-placed Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have reportedly informed Kylian Mbappe that their offer won't last forever. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in a Liverpool star. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 22nd February 2022:

Kylian Mbappe handed ultimatum to make decision on future

Kylian Mbappe (right) is yet to make a decision on his future.

Real Madrid have reportedly informed Kylian Mbappe that their offer won't last forever, according to AS via The Sunday Times. The Frenchman's current contract with PSG expires at the end of the season. The La Liga giants are plotting to sign him on a Bosman move this summer. The player is also eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe is a long-term target of Los Blancos, who failed to sign him last summer. The Spanish side have made the 23-year-old their numero uno target for this year, and were hoping to finalise matters after the Champions League game against PSG.

However, defeat against the Ligue 1 giants in the first leg of their Round of 16 game in Paris has jeopardised their plans. Interestingly, it was Mbappe who scored a dramatic 94th-minute winner in that game after Lionel Messi had missed a penalty.

The Parisians have also stepped up their efforts to keep Mbappe at the club. PSG are willing to offer the Frenchman a blockbuster short-term contract, which would keep him at the club for another two years. Real Madrid are aware such a proposal could tempt the 23-year-old to reconsider his decision.

The Spanish side have no intentions of prolonging an already stretched transfer saga. Mbappe is close to reaching his peak, and is much sought-after at the Santiago Bernabeu this year. The fact that he could be available for free makes the deal even more lucrative.

As such, Los Blancos have issued an ultimatum to the 23-year-old. The La Liga giants have added an expiry date to their offer for the Frenchman. Mbappe has been informed that if he turns them down this summer, his dream of playing for the club will be over.

If he declines them, Real Madrid would move on to another global superstar, and not pursue the Frenchman again.

Real Madrid want Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Liverpool.

Real Madrid are interested in Sadio Mane, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Senegalese has been outstanding for Liverpool since arriving in 2016. The 29-year-old recently added another feather to his cap by winning the Africa Cup of Nations this year. His exploits have impressed the Spanish giants, who are plotting to pick him up on a Bosman move next year.

Mane has bagged 107 goals and 44 assists in nearly 250 games for Liverpool across competitions. That includes 11 goals and an assist this season.

Los Blancos could also dive for the Senegalese this summer if they fail to sign either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland. However, with Mane still an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's plans at Anfield, prising him away this year would be tough.

Mane previously said that he could move clubs if Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling. However, it remains to be seen if Liverpool let go one of their prized assets.

Los Blancos interested in Khepren Thuram

Khephren Thuram (right) is much sought-after at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Khephren Thuram, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The French midfielder has earned rave reviews with his assured performances for Nice. He has made 27 appearances this season, 76 overall for the club. La Liga giants Madrid have been impressed with the 20-year-old's rise, and are plotting to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are looking for a successor to Casemiro, who will turn 30 this year. Manager Carlo Ancelotti lacks a proper backup for the Brazilian, and has his eyes on Thuram, the younger son of 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Lilian Thuram.

The Spanish giants believe the 20-year-old could form a long-term midfield axis at the Santiago Bernabeu alongside Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. The player could be available for €20 million.

