Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe move to Los Blancos not under threat, Andriy Lunin set to stay, and more - April 1, 2024

Real Madrid continued their siege on the La Liga title with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, March 31. A Rodyrgo Goes brace helped the club stay eight points clear at the top of the league table after 30 games.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe's move to Los Blancos is not under threat despite recent comments from Luis Enrique. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are preparing to hand Andriy Lunin a new deal.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 1, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe move to Real Madrid not under threat, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe is inching closer to the Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe's proposed move to Real Madrid is under no threat, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer this summer and the La Liga giants are working to secure his services.

PSG manager Luis Enrique recently stated that he remains hopeful of keeping the 25-year-old at the club, raising doubts of a U-turn from Mbappe.

Interestingly, the Frenchman had a late change of heart in the summer of 2022, when he looked set to join Los Blancos only to sign a new deal with PSG.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that Mbappe remains on course to leave the Parisians this summer.

"Despite Enrique’s comments, I’m told that nothing has changed. From what I understand, Mbappe, nor anyone from his camp, has called PSG to inform them of a change of decision. There is no change there, and so PSG are continuing to work on their project for the future without Mbappe, while Mbappe keeps advancing negotiations with Real Madrid – no changes," wrote Romano.

The transfer guru, however, went on to add that the 25-year-old is yet to sign on the dotted line for Real Madrid.

"Of course, the reality is still that Mbappe has still not signed the Real Madrid contract, so it’s not a done deal yet. Everything is going in the right direction, as I’ve kept on saying, it’s all going extremely well. The salary will be in line with what Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham earn, while the signing-on fee will be more than €100m, to be paid over the five years of his contract," wrote Romano.

“So, everything is more than advanced and everything is being prepared for Mbappe to sign for Real Madrid. Still, for him to announce in public that he’s joining Real Madrid would mean he has to sign the official contract, and that’s still not done. This might be why Enrique felt he could make those comments, but the truth is that there are no substantial changes at this point," he added.

Recent reports have suggested that PSG are eyeing Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen as Mbappe's replacement.

Andriy Lunin set to stay, according to Fabrizio Romano

Andriy Lunin is expected to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are working to extend Andriy Lunin's stay at the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper has stepped up this season in the absence of the injured Thibaut Courtois, and has even relegated loan signing Kepa Arrizabalaga to the bench.

The 25-year-old has appeared 23 times across competitions, registering ten clean sheets. Lunin's contract expires in 2025 and multiple clubs across the continent are apparently eyeing him with interest.

Los Blancos are pleased with his performances and want him to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Courtois is likely to be reinstated as the No. 1 once he returns to full fitness, the La Liga giants are hoping Lunin will continue to be the Belgian's deputy. They have already prepared a contract proposal and remain confident of keeping the 25-year-old at the club.

Vinicius Junior not looking to leave, says Carlo Ancelotti

Vinicius Junior is a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu

Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update on the future of Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian forward remains a vital cog in the Italian's tactics at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe has added to speculation regarding Vinicius' future. The 23-year-old's prolonged fight against racism has only added to doubts about his stay in La Liga.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's game, Ancelotti insisted that he is not worried about Vinicius leaving Real Madrid.

"For Vinicius it's obvious that [battling against racism] is a very important issue. He takes it very seriously and that's what we all have to do, take it very seriously. I don't worry about Vinicius leaving. The thing that worries me a lot is that he can't play tomorrow. That's what worries me," said Ancelotti.

Vinicius has appeared 28 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, registering 18 goals and eight assists.