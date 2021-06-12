Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup:  Kylian Mbappe opens up about his future amid interest from Los Blancos; club set to offer new deal to star midfielder, and more - 12th June 2021

Real Madrid will be eager to get back to winning ways next season after enduring a first trophyless campaign in more than a decade. Their acquisition of David Alaba is a step in the right direction. The Austrian is a proven winner, whose qualities will vastly improve the team’s backline.

New Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will hope to make a few more signings before the start of the 2021-22 season. The Italian remains eager to bolster his attack with new players, but he will also look to help current players who are battling for form. Los Blancos are also expected to renew the contracts of some of their current stars to ward off interest from other clubs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid transfer news as on 12th June 2021.

Kylian Mbappe opens up about his future amid interest from Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has opened up about his future in an interview with France Football, saying that he is sure if the Ligue 1 club is the best place for him.

“I have to make the right decision, and it is difficult. I must give myself every opportunity to make a good decision. I am in a place that I like, where I feel good, but is this the best place for me? I still don’t have the answer,” said Mbappe.

🚨🚨| It’s between PSG and Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe. At this moment, there’s no chance for other clubs. @FabrizioRomano via @PSGTalk — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) June 12, 2021

The player’s words might give a ray of hope to Los Blancos fans. However, Mbappe went on to add that he would not force his way out of the club. That would suggest that Real Madrid’s pursuit of the player this summer is far from over.

“PSG understand my requests because they know I am not going to make any treacherous move. Being a great player is also knowing how to do things in a clean and classy way off the field,” said Mbappe.

Real Madrid set to offer new deal to Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid are ready to offer a new deal to Martin Odegaard, according to Daily Cannon via Defensa Central.

The Norwegian spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Arsenal and was very impressive at the Emirates. Los Blancos were initially worried that Zinedine Zidane’s presence would force the young midfielder to consider a future elsewhere. Odegaard's current Real Madrid contract expires in 2023, and with Zidane gone, the La Liga giants are ready to extend the young player's stay in the Spanish capital.

Martin Odegaard wants a permanent solution to his future this summer, according to Norway manager Stale Solbakken. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 6, 2021

The Gunners were eager to bring Odegaard back to the club, but it now appears that Norwegian will stay at Real Madrid next season.

Los Blancos interested in Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala

Real Madrid are interested in Jamal Musiala, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The 18-year-old became the youngest player to play for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga when he made his debut last season and is highly rated by the Bavarians.

Musiala is part of Germany's squad for Euro 2020, and Los Blancos will be keeping a close watch on his performance. The La Liga giants believe he could be an ideal replacement for the ageing Luka Modric.

