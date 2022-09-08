Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe opens up on Los Blancos links; David Alaba backs Casemiro’s decision to join Manchester United, and more - September 7, 2022

Real Madrid saw off a spirited Celtic on Tuesday (September 7) in their UEFA Champions League opener at Celtic Park. Goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard helped Carlo Ancelotti register a 3-0 win at Celtic Park.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has opened up on reports linking him to Real Madrid. Elsewhere, David Alaba has backed Casemiro’s decision to join Manchester United this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 7, 2022:

Kylian Mbappe opens up on Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a future move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe has refused to close the door on Real Madrid. The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this summer. However, the 23-year-old had a change of heart and signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In a recent interview with The New York Times, as relayed by AS, Mbappe was asked about a possible future move to Los Blancos. The Frenchman remained coy on the topic, admitting that the La Liga giants feel like home.

“You never know what’s going to happen. I’ve never been there, but it feels like it’s my home or something like that,” said Mbappe.

Mbappe also said that there are no limits to his ambitions.

“When you’re 15 years old, you have ambition. Everybody has ambition. But when it becomes a reality, it’s crazy. To be honest, because I’m a young guy, I’ve never had any limits to my ambition.”

Mbappe has registered nine goals in six games across competitions this season.

David Alaba backs Casemiro’s decision to join Manchester United

Casemiro left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

David Alaba has backed Casemiro’s decision to join Manchester United this summer. The Brazilian ended his lengthy association with Los Blancos to move to Old Trafford last month. The 30-year-old’s decision drew a subtle dig from Toni Kroos, who recently criticised players who move to the Premier League for money.

However, Alaba understands that the Brazilian is motivated by more than financial desires. Speaking to Goal, the Austrian drew comparisons to his own departure from Bayern Munich and said that Casemiro is looking for a new challenge.

“He was in a similar situation to me a year ago. That's why we often talked about it. After nine years at Real Madrid, he was looking for a new challenge. I sincerely wish him the best,” said Alaba.

Casemiro is yet to start a game for the Red Devils since his arrival.

Eden Hazard receives praise from Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos

Eden Hazard was back among the goals on Tuesday.

Eden Hazard has received praise from Ancelotti after scoring his first goal of the season for Real Madrid.

The Belgian has endured a difficult time at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving in 2019 but remains determined to turn things around. The 30-year-old started the game against Celtic on the bench but was called upon in the 30th minute to take the place of the injured Karim Benzema.

Hazard performed admirably against the Scottish side, setting up the second and scoring the third goal of the game. Speaking after the win, as cited by 90 Min, Ancelotti said that it was a perfect performance from the Belgian.

"I thought this was a game for Eden. His position, a bit deeper, could help us. ... He was clinical; we scored the second thanks to him. and he was in the box to score the third. A perfect game for him,” said Ancelotti.

Toni Kroos also spoke highly of Hazard, pointing out that his quality is never in doubt.

“It's never been a question of quality (with Hazard). It's been his physical condition, his injuries. Today he came on and did well; let's hope he carries on like that,” said Kroos.

Hazard has one goal from three appearances across competitions this season.

