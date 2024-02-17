Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe reportedly says yes to Los Blancos; club want Erling Haaland, and more - February 17, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their La Liga tie against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (February 18) at the Estadio de Vallecas. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are on a run of eight wins in 10 outings across competitions.

Meanwhile, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has apparently agreed to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning to secure the services of Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland in 2025.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 17, 2024:

Kylian Mbappe says yes to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is inching closer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid this year, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

The French superstar’s future remains the most eagerly anticipated news of the year. It now appears that the long-drawn saga is nearing a conclusion. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer.

The Spanish giants are keen to sign Mbappe this year, while the Parisians would prefer him to stay. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Frenchman has informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he wants to leave.

In his column for Caught Offside, Moretto added that Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid to fulfil personal goals.

“They’ve told me that Kylian Mbappe, when he communicated the decision to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he told him that it wasn’t a matter of money, but down to personal goals and trying to compete at the top level in another league and another environment. Basically, it’s about the sporting side of it and not the money,” wrote Moretto.

He continued:

“Mbappe has already said yes to Real Madrid, and there are just loose ends to tie up, he will sign for less money than he could have earned at Paris Saint-Germain.

"He communicated his decision to PSG on Tuesday, and he already has in mind where he will play next season. He has always had the dream of playing for Real Madrid.”

Moretto, though, added that there’s no update regarding an official announcement from Los Blancos.

“The important step was to tell PSG that he was not going to renew with them, but he already had that in mind in December. He was clear that he wanted a change. He was looking for a new challenge. That’s what this is about.

"We’re not sure when the official announcement will come. Jude Bellingham was done a month before they announced it at Real Madrid, so that’s not yet decided,” wrote Moretto.

The La Liga giants failed in their attempts to sign Mbappe in 2021 and 2022.

Los Blancos want Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to team up Kylian Mbappe with Erling Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to journalist Francisco Jose Delgado.

The Norwegian striker has been a rage since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. The La Liga giants view him as the ideal candidate to fill the shoes of Karim Benzema.

Haaland’s contract with the Citizens runs till 2027, and the club are keen to tie him down to an extension. However, the player’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has asked negotiations to be deferred to the end of the season. By then, the Mbappe saga will likely reach its end, allowing the Norwegian to come to a decision.

There’s a clause in the 23-year-old’s contract that allows clubs from outside the Premier League to sign him for a reduced fee this summer. That amount will drop next year, which is when Los Blancos plan to move for Haaland, as per reports.

Real Madrid want Toni Kroos stay

Toni Kroos remains indispensable at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid want Toni Kroos to stay at the club for another season, according to Sport Bild.

The German midfielder is in the final six months of his contract, but his future remains undecided. However, Kroos has reportedly told Los Blancos that he will either renew with the club or retire.

The La Liga giants are sweating on the future of Luka Modric, who looks set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent in the summer. The situation has prompted the club to consider Kroos’ stay, especially as the veteran midfielder has held his own among emerging stars in the team.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti considers the 34-year-old pivotal to his plans, and with the Italian set to stay until 2026, Kroos is likely to be handed a new deal too.