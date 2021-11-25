Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe’s future not affected by Zinedine Zidane; Los Blancos identify Danish defender as Antonio Rudiger's alternative, and more - 25th November 2021

Real Madrid secured a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday in the Champions League. Goals from David Alaba, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema helped Los Blancos qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, PSG star Kylian Mbappe's decision on his future will not be affected by the arrival of Zinedine Zidane at the club. Elsewhere, Real Madrid have identified Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea teammate as an alternative target to the German.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 25th November 2021.

Kylian Mbappe's future will not be affected by Zinedine Zidane

Kylian Mbappe's decision on his future will not be affected by the arrival of Zinedine Zidane at PSG.

Kylian Mbappe's decision on his future will not be affected by the arrival of Zinedine Zidane at PSG, according to Marca. The Frenchman is Real Madrid's top target next year. Los Blancos attempted to prise him away this summer. The La Liga giants were willing to offer €209 million for his signature, but the Parisians were in no mood to part ways with their star.

However, the Ligue 1 giants are in a race against time to tie Mbappe down to a new deal. The Frenchman's current contract expires next summer. The 22-year-old will be able to enter pre-agreement with potential suitors in January.

Real Madrid remain confident of securing his services for free. However, Los Blancos are worried the potential arrival of Zidane at the Parc des Princes could bring about a change of heart in Mbappe.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌖| Kylian Mbappé's decision about leaving PSG and joining Real Madrid is FINAL. Not even Zidane or Messi can change his mind at this point. Real Madrid are confident, ready, and waiting for January 1st. @marca 🚨🌖| Kylian Mbappé's decision about leaving PSG and joining Real Madrid is FINAL. Not even Zidane or Messi can change his mind at this point. Real Madrid are confident, ready, and waiting for January 1st. @marca #rmalive

PSG could turn to the former Real Madrid manager to take over if Mauricio Pochettino leaves for Manchester United. Mbappe is a huge fan of Zidane, and the Parisians hope his arrival will convince the 22-year-old to stay.

However, Mbappe has already made up his mind, and his decision to leave may not change even if his idol arrives in Paris. The PSG star wants a new challenge, and he is likely to leave the club in the summer.

Real Madrid identify Andreas Christensen as Antonio Rudiger alternative

Real Madrid have identified Andreas Christensen as an alternative to Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid have identified Andreas Christensen as an alternative to Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Los Blancos are interested in securing the services of the German defender. Rudiger's current deal expires next summer, and the La Liga giants are hoping to lap him up for free.

However, Chelsea are planning to offer the German a bumper contract in a bid to keep him at Stamford Bridge. Real Madrid are worried Rudiger could have his head turned by the proposal. Los Blancos have now identified Christensen as a viable alternative. Like the German, the Dane's current contract also runs out at the end of this season.

Gareth Bale's agent slams Real Madrid fans

Wales vs Belarus - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has hit out at Real Madrid fans for their behaviour towards his client. The Welshman was recently subject to abuse from fans at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training center.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Jonathan Barnett, Gareth Bale's agent, critical of Real Madrid fans: "I don't care what they think. Why should I worry? I think they have been disgusting to Gareth Bale. They have behaved badly.” @GoalEspana 🎙| Jonathan Barnett, Gareth Bale's agent, critical of Real Madrid fans: "I don't care what they think. Why should I worry? I think they have been disgusting to Gareth Bale. They have behaved badly.” @GoalEspana

Speaking to El Chiringuito, as relayed by Marca, Jonathan Barnett said that he is not bothered about the opinion of Los Blancos fans about Gareth Bale.

"I don't, why should I care? I think they (Real Madrid fans) have been disgusting to Gareth Bale," said Barnett.

