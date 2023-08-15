Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe sent Los Blancos warning; club announce Kepa Arrizabalaga arrival, and more - August 15, 2023

Real Madrid marked the start of the season with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club this weekend. Los Blancos next face Almeria at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Saturday (August 19).

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has been warned against signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have announced the arrival of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 15, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe sent Real Madrid warning

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti has warned Kylian Mbappe that signing a new deal with PSG could see Los Blancos could move on from him.

The French forward remains heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move next summer. However, recent reports have claimed that the Parisians are working to tie him down to a new deal, with a clause that would allow him to leave in 2024.

Guti told El Chiringuito that if Mbappe accepts the lure of money in Paris, the La Liga giants could turn to Erling Haaland next summer.

“I want Mbappe to play for Real Madrid. Real cannot afford the luxury of closing the door to such a player.

"But if Mbappe extends his contract with PSG, it will show that he is acting for the money. If that happens, Real Madrid will have to opt for Erling Haaland,” said Guti.

Haaland has been in sizzling form since arriving at Manchester City last summer, scoring 54 goals in 55 games across competitions.

Los Blancos announce Kepa Arrizabalaga arrival

Kepa Arrizabalaga has arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on a temporary move.

Real Madrid have announced the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The La Liga giants entered the market for a new goalkeeper following an ACL injury to Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian is expected to miss a chunk of the season, so Los Blancos wanted an established face to take his place.

Real Madrid were heavily linked with a move for Sevilla's Yassine Bounou, but his price tag posed to be a problem. David de Gea was also briefly linked to the Santiago Bernabeu, given that he's now available as a free agent.

However, Los Blancos opted not to move for the former Manchester United custodian and have turned to Kepa instead.

Luka Modric unhappy at Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric could leave the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

Luka Modric is unhappy at Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Croatian midfielder is a Los Blancos legend and an integral part of the club's recent success.

The 37-year-old opted to sign a new deal this summer, as he believed he would continue to be a first-team regular. However, the player has struggled for chances at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Modric was scarcely used by Ancelotti during pre-season, with the Italian manager preferring to give the younger players a chance. That trend has continued into the season, with the Croatian starting the game against Bilbao on the bench. The 37-year-old was brought on for the final ten minutes, which could be a norm for the rest of the season.

Modric is unimpressed by the situation and could contemplate an exit in January unless things improves.