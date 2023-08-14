Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG this season; Los Blancos suffer Eder Militao blow, and more - August 14, 2023

Real Madrid started their season with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday (August 12) in La Liga. Los Blancos are looking to win the league after losing out to Barcelona last season.

Meanwhile, striker Kylian Mbappe, a long-time Madrid target, is set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this season. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received distressing news regarding defender Eder Militao’s injury.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 14, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is set to stay at PSG beyond the summer, according to France Blue.

The French forward’s contract with the Parisians expires at the end of this season, but he doesn’t want to sign an extension. Real Madrid are hoping to secure his signature on a Bosman move next summer. However, the Ligue 1 champions are reluctant to lose the 24-year-old for free and are pushing to offload him this year.

PSG had recently kept Mbappe out of their first team to force the issue but have recently integrated him into new boss Luis Enrique’s roster. The Frenchman remains keen to stay at the Parc des Princes for another season but could be warming up to a contract extension. Mbappe is not thinking about the future yet and wants to bide his time before arriving to a decision.

There have been positive discussions between the two parties, which could pose a problem for the La Liga giants. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old, but their plans to sign him for free in 2024 might not materialise.

Mbappe is in talks regarding a new deal that would see him leave for a robust fee next summer.

Real Madrid suffer Eder Militao blow

Eder Militao is set to have a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Real Madrid have announced that Eder Militao has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Saturday’s win.

The Brazilian left the game in tears and will have to undergo a surgery to treat the issue. Unfortunately, he's now expected to be out of action for as long as nine months, which effectively rules him out for the season.

Carlo Ancelotti does have Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez as cover. However, with the season just starting, the Italian manager will have to decide whether he wants to rope in a new face to address the issue. Should the need arise, the La Liga giants must take action before the end of the month.

Los Blancos have lost Thibaut Courtois to an ACL injury in pre-season, while new signing Arda Guler is also nursing an injury. Militao's latest setback, as such, is another blow to Real Madrid’s plans for the season.

Los Blancos wanted Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer

Giorgi Mamardashvili was wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid wanted to bring in Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer to take the place of the injured Thibaut Courtois in the team, according to journalist Hugo Ballester.

The La Liga giants have reportedly struck a deal with Chelsea to secure the signature of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan for the season. However, Los Blancos also had their eyes on Mamardashvili and attempted to prise him away to the Santiago Bernabeu in the last few days.

Real Madrid offered Valencia €5 million in loan fees, with the proposal also including a buy option for next summer for more than €20 million. However, the bid was rejected by Los Che, who were unconvinced by the offer. As such, Los Blancos eventually turned to Kepa to address the situation.