Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe still wants Santiago Bernabeu move; Isco agrees to join Sevilla, and more - 3 March 2022

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga. They lead second-placed Sevilla by six points after 26 games. Los Blancos will look to build momentum ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against PSG next week.

Meanwhile, PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe reportedly still has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos midfielder Isco has agreed to join Sevilla.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 3rd March 2022:

Kylian Mbappe still wants Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe has seemingly decided his next destination.

Kylian Mbappe retains a desire to join Real Madrid despite PSG's best efforts to retain him, according to Marca. The Frenchman is already in the final months of his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants. The 23-year-old remains eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu for free this summer.

Mbappe has been a long-term target of Los Blancos. The La Liga giants followed up on their interest with a gargantuan €200 million bid last summer.

Despite being offered astronomical money, the Parisians refused to sanction a deal, even though the player was entering the final year of his contract. The French giants were initially confident they could convince the 23-year-old Mbappe to extend his stay in Paris.

“As long as there is no signature [with another club], we will try everything - we will do everything to keep Kylian Mbappé”. PSG director Leonardo tells L’Équipé: “How many chances to extend Mbappé contract? I can't say precisely, but we have possibilities”.“As long as there is no signature [with another club], we will try everything - we will do everything to keep Kylian Mbappé”. PSG director Leonardo tells L’Équipé: “How many chances to extend Mbappé contract? I can't say precisely, but we have possibilities”. 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG“As long as there is no signature [with another club], we will try everything - we will do everything to keep Kylian Mbappé”. https://t.co/AI6toDJ8rM

However, their efforts have failed to bear fruit. Mbappe has knocked back their proposals, as he only has eyes for Real Madrid. PSG recently offered him a blockbuster short-term 'blank cheque' contract in a bid to keep him at the club. However, the 23-year-old is seemingly firm on his decision to leave.

Los Blancos have already been communicated the Frenchman's intentions, and are happy with how things have unfolded. The La Liga giants are confident Mbappe will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The 23-year-old remains committed to finishing the season on a high with the Ligue 1 side, though.

Mbappe recently joined Zlatan Ibramihovic (156) as the second-highest goalscorer at PSG. He has bagged a stunning 24 goals and 17 assists across competitions this season.

Isco agrees to join Sevilla

Isco has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Isco has agreed to join Sevilla, according to Caught Offside via SPORT. The Spanish playmaker has been a peripheral figure at Real Madrid this season, scoring twice in 14 games across competitions.

Isco's current contract with Los Blancos is set to expire at the end of the season. However, he is unlikely to be offered a new deal.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed tremendous success at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is not short of options at the moment. However, it appears Sevilla have won the race for his signature. Isco is eager to complete a move, and team up with former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui.

Marcelo wants to retire at Santiago Bernabeu

Marcelo has dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid.

Marcelo has expressed a desire to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian is in the final few months of his current contract with Real Madrid, but there's no extension planned at the moment.

Speaking on El Hormiguero, the 33-year-old said the decision on his future was not in his hands.

"I'm calm. This is my club. I have the idea of playing until my son grows up so that I can play with him, and I want to keep going at a high level. Now we have important matches. I'm the captain of the best team in the world. I'm calm, and I feel protected," said Marcelo.

He continued:

"I'm not thinking too far ahead. Everything comes to an end. I'd like to retire here, but it's not up to me to make the decision. There are no privileges. It gives me pride to be one of the captains, but there are three more. It's a big responsibility."

Marcelo has become a peripheral figure at Madrid recently since joining them in 2007, having appeared almost 550 times for the club. However, that includes only 12 appearances this season.

Considering his diminishing importance in the first team, the Brazilian is unlikely to stay at the club beyond this summer, when his current contract expires.

