Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe tipped to succeed under Carlo Ancelotti; Los Blancos wanted Luis Suarez, and more - February 18, 2024

Real Madrid will make the short trip to the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday (February 18) to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Los Blancos are five points clear at the top after 24 games.

Meanwhile, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has been backed to excel under Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants wanted former Barcelona hitman Luis Suarez in 2014.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 18, 2024:

Kylian Mbappe tipped to succeed under Carlo Ancelotti

Kylian Mbappe is moving closer to his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello reckons Kylian Mbappe will thrive under Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per recent reports, the French superstar is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer as a free agent and join Los Blancos.

Speaking recently as cited by PSG Talk, Capello said that the player and the La Liga giants would both benefit from the proposed union.

“It is an excellent choice for Madrid and Mbappe. Kylian will join a top-level team. With his personality, players immediately judge the coach.

"They immediately understand if you have the qualities to lead a group. A coach is like a conductor. Carlo is even more; he is a teacher,” said Capello.

He continued:

“(Ancelotti) has intelligence and charisma and knows how to do it.

"He knows how to place men in the best position on the field and make them feel important. Mbappe wanted to be king in Paris; in Madrid. He has to do his thing.”

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the Frenchman but reportedly failed to secure his services in 2021 and 2022.

Real Madrid wanted Luis Suarez in 2014

Luis Suarez had admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez has revealed that Real Madrid wanted to sign him in the summer of 2014. Suarez was already a star with Liverpool at that time but went on to join the Blaugrana instead.

Speaking recently to DelSol 99.5 FM, Suarez said that Los Blancos wanted him to replace Karim Benzema, who was set to be offloaded to Arsenal.

“Before the 2014 World Cup, Real Madrid wanted me, as they wanted to sell Benzema to Arsenal. Barcelona at the time was interested, and Luis Enrique was pressing.

"The bite case happened, and Barcelona continued to want to sign me despite the punishment. I will always be grateful for that,” said Suarez.

Benzema ended up remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu before, leaving last summer as a club legend.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Luka Modric future

Luka Modric’s future remains up in the air.

Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that it's tough for Luka Modric to sit on the bench. The Croatian midfielder has struggled for game time with Real Madrid this season, registering 27 appearances across competitions.

However, 12 of them have been from the bench, with the Italian manager preferring to use younger stars like Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde ahead of the veteran.

The situation has added to speculation regarding the 38-year-old’s future, with his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu set to run out at the end of this season.

Speaking to the press as cited by Madrid Universal, Ancelotti said that the La Liga giants will allow Modric to decide his future.

“This isue of Modric I’ve talked a lot with you. With him once and that’s enough. For a player who is used to playing, it’s always harder for him to sit on the bench than others. I understand that.

"Luka’s behaviour is that of a professional and of a player who continues to fight to be on the pitch,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“In the dressing room, he continues to contribute the same as when he was playing more. He is very respected and is an example because every day he is ready to train and play at his best, so he continues to be a reference for the squad.

"What the club has done with the last legends is to let them decide. I spoke to Luka about it a month ago, and everything is quite clear between the two of us.”

Modric is wanted at Saudi Arabia, while MLS side Inter Miami also want to secure his services this year, according to reports.