Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe turned down superior offer from Los Blancos to stay in Paris; club interested in Inter Milan striker, and more - June 22, 2022

Nasser Al Khelaifi says Kylian Mbappe turned down better offer from Real Madrid to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe will stay in Paris till 2025,

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al Khelaifi has revealed that Kylian Mbappe turned down a meaty offer from Real Madrid. Despite being heavily courted by the La Liga giants, the Frenchman eventually opted to extend his stay with the Parisians last month.

Speaking to Marca, Al Khelaifi said that Mbappe was not motivated by money.

"I have great respect for Real Madrid as a club; they're a great club, but Kylian has never decided to renew for the money; that's the first thing. Madrid's offer was better than ours. He is our player, and he had other clubs in England as well as Madrid, but he chose PSG, and we didn't talk to him or his family about money until the last moment," said Al Khelaifi.

He added:

"Kylian was above all interested in the project, in football and sport. He is Parisian; he is French; and he wanted to stay here to represent his city and his country, his club, and it is not fair what has been said about him. For him, money is not the most important thing, he wants to win, and he wants a sporting project."

Al Khelaifi added that he turned down Los Blancos' astronomical bid for Mbappe last year, as he was confident Mbappe would stay. His decision has now been vindicated.

"I don't know what Madrid says, whether it was days or months ago. I know 18 months ago that Mbappe wanted to stay. I heard that Madrid said he wanted to play for Madrid, but it wasn't true. We are talking now about Madrid's latest offer, but in the summer, they made an offer of 170 and 180 million (euros)," said Al Khelaifi.

He continued:

"That means that Madrid's offer, plus his salary, was already better than ours, as it is now. I turned down 180 (million euros), and they told me I was crazy; people I trusted, because he could leave for free, but I did it because I was sure Kylian was going to stay because I know him and his family well; I know what he wants."

He added:

"Kylian is very serious, professional, and he wants to play and win; he doesn't care about money. I understand that Madrid are disappointed, but it's not fair to say that about Mbappe."

Los Blancos interested in Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Edin Dzeko, according to Sport Mediaset via The Hard Tackle.

The Bosnian joined Inter Milan last summer as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. The 36-year-old was an instant hit, registering 17 goals and ten assists from 49 games across competitions. However, with Lukaku set to return to the San Siro this summer, albeit on loan, Dzeko could be put up for sale.

Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look for a backup for Karim Benzema. The Frenchman was in blistering form last season, scoring 44 times in 46 games across competitions.

However, there's a dearth of quality backups to Benzema in the squad. Carlo Ancelotti wants to address the situation this summer, and Dzeko has emerged as an option. Madrid will have to contend with Juventus and Valencia for the Bosnian's signature, though.

Napoli want €30 million for Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz could leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer.

Napoli want €30 million to part ways with Fabian Ruiz, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish midfielder has been a regular feature for the Serie A giants since arriving in 2018. However, his contract expires next summer, and he's reluctant to extend his stay at the club. The Italian side previously wanted €50 million for Ruiz but have now reduced their asking price as they look to cash in on him this summer.

Real Madrid have had their eyes on the 26-year-old for quite some time. With Toni Kroos staring at an uncertain future, and Dani Ceballos also likely to leave, Los Blancos could dive for Ruiz this summer.

