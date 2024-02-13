Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe unsure about Los Blancos move; Toni Kroos opens up on future, and more - February 13, 2024

Real Madrid travel to the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Tuesday (February 13) to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. Carlo Ancelotti’s side won all six group games and are among the favourites to go all the way.

Meanwhile, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is unsure about joining Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, veteran Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has opened up on his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 13, 2024:

Kylian Mbappe unsure about Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains uncertain.

Kylian Mbappe is unsure about a move to Real Madrid, according to journalist Mario Cortegana.

The French superstar’s future remains the talk of the town, with Los Blancos pushing to secure his services on a Bosman move this summer. Mbappe is a long-term target for the La Liga giants and is in the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old hasn’t agreed an extension yet and is engaged in talks about a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu this year. However, the player’s camp are least pleased with the offer on the table from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants’ proposal is apparently not up to expectations, and Mbappe is reportedly having second thoughts about the transfer.

The French superstar previously rejected the La Liga giants in the eleventh hour in 2022 to sign a new deal with the Parisians. The 25-year-old was leaning towards a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this year, but history could repeat itself once again.

Toni Kroos opens up on future

Toni Kroos' future remains up in the air.

Toni Kroos has revealed that he's yet to take a decision on his future. The German midfielder's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season. Kroos remains a Santiago Bernabeu legend and one of Ancelotti's key players.

Despite the arrival of Jude Bellingham in the summer and the presence of a plethora of talented midfielders, the 34-year-old has held his own this season. Kroos has appeared 31 times across competitions, registering one goal and seven assists. The La Liga giants are keen to tie him down to an extension.

Ahead of the game at RB Leipzig, Kroos said that he's happy that people want him to stay.

"I always tell the truth, and I just don’t know. I’m thinking about what to do, but I haven’t decided anything. I’m glad that a lot of people want me to play one more year, that’s positive, rather than the other way around (laughs). I haven’t made the decision," said Kroos.

Kroos said that his desire to win has kept him going and added that he will make a decision when he's ready.

"It’s having the same desire to win things as 10 years ago. If you don’t, you don’t make it.

"I take good care of my body so I can play every three days without anything happening. Things are working well. ... I have a lot of decisions to make, and I haven’t made any yet on what to do," said Kroos.

He added:

“I will take [the decision] when I feel ready or I have it clear in my mind. On the pitch I am not worried. It’s an important decision but I’m so happy with what I’ve achieved that I’m not worried about it at all."

Kroos was in a similar situation last year before Los Blancos convinced him to sign a new one-year deal.

Los Blancos not in talks to sign Yan Couto, says Fabrizio Romano

Yan Couto's future is yet to be decided.

Real Madrid are not in talks to sign Yan Couto, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian right-back has enjoyed an impressive rise since joining Girona on loan from Manchester City last summer. Couto has appeared 28 times across competitions this season, registering two goals and seven assists.

His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who is on the wrong side of 30. MARCA says that Ancelotti has found his man in Couto.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote that the 21-year-old's future will be decided in the summer.

“Yan Couto – Despite reports about Real Madrid being interested in this Manchester City youngster, who is currently on loan at Girona, I have nothing on this so far – no concrete negotiations, talks or anything yet. His future will be decided at the end of the season, not now. Full focus is on Girona’s dream season now,” wrote Romano.

City could also consider Couto as an eventual successor for Kyle Walker.