Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe wants 2024 move; Los Blancos preparing Reece James offer, and more - April 1, 2023

Real Madrid will aim for three points against Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (April 2) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are 12 points behind leaders Barcelona and need a win to stay in the title race.

Meanwhile, PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe wants to join Los Blancos in the summer of 2024. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are preparing to move for Reece James at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 1, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe wants 2024 move

Kylian Mbappe wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid in 2024, according to AS. The French forward was inches away from joining the La Liga giants last summer, before performing a late U-turn to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain. It was a big blow to Los Blancos' ambitions, who had failed with a series of colossal bids for the 24-year-old last summer.

However, Mbappe is reportedly unsettled at the Parc des Princes, with his links to the Santiago Bernabeu refusing to subside. Real Madrid have distanced themselves from the player, still brooding from his snub. The Spanish side are adamant that they will only sign the player if he's available on a Bosman move.

Mbappe's contract with the Parisians runs till 2025, but there's a clause that allows him to leave in 2024. The player's camp is looking to exercise that option to help facilitate his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Parisians are expected to do everything in their power to keep him at the club, though.

However, the 24-year-old is determined to get his move, and his entourage is now set to sit with PSG at the end of the season to let the club know of his decision.

Real Madrid preparing Reece James offer

Reece James has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are preparing to move for Reece James this summer, according to Football Insider.

The English full-back signed a new contract with Chelsea last September that will keep him at the club till 2028. The 23-year-old also earned a fat raise, which has made him among the top earners at Stamford Bridge. Despite suffering with injuries this season, James remains an integral part of Graham Potter's plans.

However, Los Blancos are ready to prise him away at the end of the season. The La Liga giants are looking for a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, and James fits the bill.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at the Blues before earning his first-team bow in 2018. Since then, he has amassed 11 goals and 20 assists in 141 games. Real Madrid are prioritising a move for the 23-year-old as they look to shore up options at the back this summer.

The Blues are aware of the La Liga side's interest in their prized asset. However, Chelsea are unconcerned, as they believe they can ward off any attempts to secure James' signature.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Jude Bellingham race

Jude Bellingham is likely to kick off a bidding war this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has rubbished claims that Real Madrid have set an upper limit for any offer for Jude Bellingham.

The Englishman is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, and Los Blancos are embroiled in a battle for his services. Recent reports have said that the La Liga giants won't spend over the top for the 19-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has brushed aside those reports. adding that the key to winning the race would be to convince the player to move.

“I’m not aware of any spending cap honestly when it comes to what Real Madrid will be prepared to pay for Jude Bellingham. It’s about convincing Bellingham — that is the crucial point for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City," wrote Romano.

Bellingham has made 34 appearances for BvB this season across competitions, scoring ten goals and setting up six.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes