Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe wants 2024 move; Manchester United unlikely to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - August 19, 2023

Real Madrid visit the Estadio Mediterraneo on Saturday (August 19) to face Almeria in La Liga. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to add to his winning start to the new season.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided to join Los Blancos in 2024. Elsewhere, Manchester United are unlikely to sign Los Blancos midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 19, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe wants 2024 Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is planning to leave Paris Saint-Germain next summer to join Real Madrid, according to El Chiringuito.

The French forward's contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the seasonm and Los Blancos are planning to sign him for free next year. However, the Ligue 1 champions are eager to cash in on the player this summer.

There's considerable interest in the 24-year-old FIFA World Cup winner, but a move hasn't seen the light of day yet. It was previously believed that the La Liga giants would have to sanction a blockbuster move for Mbappe this summer to keep his suitors at bay. However, the Frenchman has no desire to leave Paris this year.

The 24-year-old has told his close aides that he intends to spend the current season with PSG before leaving next summer. The Parisians all-time top scorer only has his eyes for Real Madrid in 2024.

Manchester United unlikely to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are unlikely to prise Aurelien Tchouameni away from Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The French forward future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The Red Devils are looking for midfield reinforcements at the moment and are keeping a close eye on Tchouameni.

However, Jones told Give Me Sport that the Premier League giants need a colossal offer to convince the La Liga giants to offload their prized asset.

"Obviously Manchester United and Everton do have good relations, as they’ve dealt recently over Anthony Elanga. So, I think, they’d be open to speaking about it potentially but, at the moment, I wouldn’t see Amadou Onana as a prime target," said Jones.

He continued:

"If you were to look somewhere else and mention Aurelien Tchouameni, you can forget about that.

"He’s doing too well at Real Madrid, and they admire him too much. And unless you’re going to absolutely be able to bust the budget with something, then you’re not going to get him anyway."

Liverpool also have their eyes on Tchouameni, but he's unlikely to leave Los Blancos this year.

Carlo Ancelotti wants a stable No. 1

Kepa Arrizabalaga arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on loan this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he's yet to decide his No. 1 this season. Real Madrid suffered an early setback this campaign after regular No. 1 Thibaut Courtois picked up an ACL injury in pre-season.

The Belgian is set to miss large swathes of the campaign, prompting the La Liga giants to rope in Kepa Arrizabalaga on a temporary loan move (with no option to buy) from Chelsea. Ancelotti also has Andriy Lunin in his roster, with the Ukrainian starting in goal last weekend.

Speaking to the press, as cited by AS, Ancelotti said that there won't be too much rotation between Kepa and Lunin.

"He (Kepa) is adapting very well. He has shown a lot of personality and quality, but Lunin will continue in goal tomorrow. After that, we’ll see. I don’t know (if Kepa and Lunin will be rotated), because Kepa is already a top-class goalkeeper.

"He has a lot of experience at international level, which is what Lunin is lacking. We are not going to rotate a lot. It will be either one or the other," said Ancelotti.

Lunin's contract with Los Blancos expires in 2024.