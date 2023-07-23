Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe only wants Los Blancos move; Chelsea eyeing Federico Valverde, and more - July 23, 2023

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad after an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's men failed to win the league or UEFA Champions League, finishing the season with the Copa del Rey and two other titles.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain top scorer Kylian Mbappe only wants to join Los Blancos, despite interest from multiple clubs this summer. Elsewhere, Chelsea are interested in Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 23, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe only wants Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe (right) has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe has eyes only for Real Madrid as his next destination, according to L'Equipe.

The French forward is engaged in a contract standoff with Paris Saint-Germain right now. The 23-year-old has refused to sign an extension to his current deal, which expires in 12 months. The Parisians are adamant that he will be sold this summer if he does not extend his stay.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of Mbappe and remain hot on his heels. The Parisians are willing to negotiate with the La Liga giants as well, as they won't allow the player to leave for free.

Apart from Real Madrid, Chelsea also have their eyes on the Frenchman, along with clubs from Saudi Arabia. However, the 23-year-old has decided that he will only join Los Blancos if he leaves PSG.

Chelsea eyeing Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Federico Valverde, according to Fichajes. The Blues remain keen to upgrade their midfield this summer and are eyeing a move for the Uruguayan.

Valverde has been very impressive for Real Madrid in the last few seasons and is generating attention across the continent. His future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air following the arriving of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this month.

There's already a massive competition for places in Los Blancos' midfield, and Valverde could struggle for chances next season. Chelsea are hoping to make the most of the situation by prising him away with the lure of regular football.

However, the La Liga giants consider the player indispensable and are unlikely to entertain any offer. Real Madrid reckon the player will aid in succession plans for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with both players expected to leave next summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni backed to excel next season

Aurelien Tchouameni (left)'s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu hasn't been rosy.

Aurelien Tchouameni's personal trainer Fabrice Gautier believes the player will be back to his best next season.

The Frenchman joined Real Madrid last summer with a big reputation but endured a difficult debut campaign. The 23-year-old dropped down the pecking order as the season progressed, raising doubts about his future with Los Blancos

Gautier told AS that multiple factors affect Tchouameni's form last season:

"There are so many factors. … The World Cup in the middle of the season is certainly one of them. There are athletic, recovery, emotional factors? I don’t know, it’s just what I think personally," said Gautier

He continued:

“You change teams in the summer, and it’s going well, you get to the World Cup final, and you lose in a dramatic way. You have to recover from that. It takes time. A lot of times people underestimate the emotional impact of losing a final."

However, Gautier backed Tchouameni to vindicate himself in the upcoming campaign.

"I think he’s going to have a kind of personal vindication. He's going to have that mentality that he’s going to show everybody that great things are coming. What people have to understand is that these athletes demand more of themselves than any fan could ever do," said Gautier.

He added:

"And their goals are so high that they work every day to achieve them. It’s hard for me to tell you what’s going to happen. So many factors come into play, but, personally, I always think he’s going to be amazing because he’s worked hard."

Tchouameni will face added competition for a place in Real Madrid's starting XI next season following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.