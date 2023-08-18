Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe warming up to PSG stay; Los Blancos eyeing Aymeric Laporte, and more - August 18, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their upcoming La Liga tie against Almeira on Saturday (August 19) at Estadio Mediterraneo. Carlo Ancelotti’s men started the season with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club last weekend.

Meanwhile, 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe could be warming up to a stay with Paris Saint-Germain. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 18, 2023:

Kylian Mbappe warming up to PSG stay

Kylian Mbappe is a long-term target for Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe could be warming up to a contract extension with PSG, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The French forward is a priority target for Real Madrid, who're planning to sign him for free next summer. Mbappe’s contract with the Parisians expires in 2024, and he has informed them that he doesn’t want to sign a new deal.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Ligue 1 champions have made multiple recent changes that could aid in Mbappe’s stay.

“Mbappe being back available to Luis Enrique does not mean that he will automatically sign a new deal, but it is an encouraging sign after what has been a mammoth summer overhaul.

"These current changes in Paris were promised to the France national team captain when he renewed his contract back in 2022, which is why PSG putting them into action has been greeted with positivity on Mbappe’s side,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“The player also needs to play having had a minimal preseason after missing Les Parisiens’ Asian tour, and with Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola being looked at by Luis Campos, there is a sense that PSG are not yet done this summer.”

Johnson admitted that there’s a scope for Mbappe’s renewal at Paris but insisted that, for now, the player remains scheduled to become a free agent in 2024.

“Factor in that Neymar leaving opens up the possibility of improved personal terms for Mbappe as the undisputed top dog at Parc des Princes, and there is scope for a potential new deal.

"That said, at this moment in time, nothing is done, and the 24-year-old is still a free agent come next summer.”

Los Blancos have failed in attempts to sign the 24-year-old in the last two summer transfer windows.

Real Madrid eyeing Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte (right) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Aymeric Laporte, according to The Sun. The La Liga giants confirmed earlier this week that Eder Militao would miss a chunk of the season with an ACL injury.

The Brazilian is a first-team regular under Ancelotti, so his absence is a big blow to Los Blancos. Real Madrid are hoping to address the issue by roping in an established named and have their eyes on Laporte.

The Spanish international is set to leave Manchester City this summer and is close to a move to Saudi Arabia. The Cityzens have agreed a deal with Al-Nassr for Laporte, but the player is yet to give his green light to the move.

Los Blancos are contemplating a move for the 29-year-old now, and their arrival in the scene could turn his head.

Carlo Ancelotti has big plans for Nico Paz

Carlo Ancelotti is expecting big things from Nico Paz this season, according to Marca.

The Argentinean attacking midfielder rose through the ranks at Real Madrid and has been drafted into the first team this season. Paz is yet to earn his first-team competitive debut and has featured for Los Blancos in pre-season this summer.

The Argentinean has continued his tryst with the senior side into the new season and could be in line for his debut with the La Liga giants soon. There’s an intense competition for places under Ancelotti, especially in midfield. However, the Italian manager believes Paz has what it takes to break into the first team.