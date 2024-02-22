Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe yet to sign Los Blancos contract, club eyeing Erling Haaland, and more - February 22, 2024

Real Madrid will lock horns with Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 25) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are leading the title race after 25 games this season, while their opponents are 15th.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is yet to sign a contract with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to move for Erling Haaland in 2025.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 22, 2024.

Kylian Mbappe yet to sign Real Madrid contract, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe hasn’t signed a contract with Real Madrid yet, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French superstar looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer once his contract with the club expires.

Los Blancos have been long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and are hot on his heels right now. Recent reports have stated that Mbappe has committed his future to the La Liga giants in writing.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims.

“It’s now coming to the end of the Kylian Mbappe saga, but many of you have asked me in the last few days if he’s already signed his contract with Real Madrid,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There have been different reports on this from France and Spain and elsewhere, but let me clarify – I respect all the reports, everyone has their own information and this is absolutely normal – from what I’m told Mbappe has informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he’s not staying at the club, and then informed his teammates, but a formal contract with Real Madrid is not signed yet.”

Romano added that the Parisians will announce the Frenchman’s departure once he signs a contract with Real Madrid.

“Mbappe informing PSG of his decision to leave was a crucial moment in this saga, and again he will inform them when he’s signed his contract with Real Madrid. In that moment, the player and the Ligue 1 club will make an official announcement together. There has been no statement from anyone yet because I’m told that that will happen once Mbappe formally signs the contract with Real Madrid. They are waiting for that step,” wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“For Real Madrid, it is not clear yet when they will announce the deal, we’ll have to see. I’m aware there have been some reports that this deal won’t be announced until it’s clear the two clubs can’t meet each other in the Champions League this season, but I don’t have that confirmed, there’s still no clarity on this until Mbappe signs his contract, but it’s getting to a very advanced stage, so time to be patient.”

There’s also interest in the player’s services from the Premier League, but Mbappe looks destined for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos eyeing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid will turn their attention to Erling Haaland once they complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe, according to Nacional. The Norwegian striker has emerged as one of the finest in his position in the world in recent seasons. His efforts have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants remain in the market for a new No. 9 to replace Karim Benzema, who left last summer. Club president Florentino Perez has set his sights on Haaland and wants to move for the Manchester City star in 2025. Los Blancos are eager to forge a frightening attacking partnership at the Santiago Bernabeu by teaming up Mbappe with Haaland. However, the club are aware that a transfer will be difficult, given that Pep Guardiola is likely to stay at the Etihad beyond next year.

AC Milan eyeing Arda Guler

Arda Guler has been a disappointment at the Santiago Bernabeu so far

AC Milan are interested in Arda Guler, according to Fichajes.net. The Turkish attacking midfielder has failed to live up to expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Fenerbahce last summer. Guler missed the entire first half of the campaign with injury and has now struggled to break into the first eleven.

Kylian Mbappe’s impending arrival is likely to further complicate matters for the 18-year-old. The La Liga giants are likely to offload players to address the financial implications of the French superstar’s impending arrival. Guler is expected to be one of the players to take a hit. The Rossoneri are planning to sign him on loan, quite similar to the deal they had with Brahim Diaz.