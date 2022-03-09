Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Leicester City star dreams of joining Los Blancos; Sevilla chief responds to Isco links, and more - 9 March 2022

Real Madrid welcome PSG to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The La Liga giants will be desperate to progress to the quarterfinals of the tournament. However, they have work to do at home, trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Meanwhile, a Leicester City midfielder dreams of joining Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Sevilla chief Monchi has opened up on rumours linking Isco with the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 9th March 2022:

Youri Tielemans dreams of joining Real Madrid

Youri Tielemans has caught the eye with Leicester City.

Youri Tielemans dreams of joining Real Madrid, according to HITC via Foot Mercato. The Belgian midfielder has developed into a key figure at Leicester City of late. He is tipped to make a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

The 24-year-old’s current contract with the Foxes expires next summer. Tielemans has no intention of extending his stay at the club. If he continues to stall a new contract, Leicester City could be forced to cash in on him this summer. The Belgian is already generating interest from a host of clubs in Europe, with Los Blancos also in the mix.

The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The two midfielders have been integral to the club’s recent success. However, both Modric and Kroos are in the twilight of their careers and are not expected to maintain the same level for too long.

Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is laying down succession plans for his dynamic duo and has Tielemans in his plans. Arsenal and Manchester City are also tracking the Belgian with interest, but Real Madrid have now moved ahead of the competition. The 24-year-old has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with the La Liga giants being his preferred destination.

Leicester City originally valued him at £40 million, but if Tielemans continues to reject a new deal, he could be sold for less.

Sevilla chief responds to Isco links

Isco is set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer,

Sevilla chief Monchi has responded to recent rumours linking Isco with the club. The Spaniard is in the final few months of his current contract with Real Madrid. Los Blancos are not planning to extend his stay. The 29-year-old is not short of options and has been tipped to make a move to Sevilla.

However, speaking in a recent interview, Monchi has said that there is no truth to the rumours.

“I haven't heard Julen say that he loves Isco. He has said that he is a good player. And if you ask me, I'll tell you he's a good player. He is different from Tecatito. With Tecatito there was a conjunction between what Lopetegui wanted and the sports management. Lopetegui likes Isco and so do I, but there's nothing (else),” said Monchi.

Barcelona enter race for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have entered the race for Marcus Rashford, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Manchester United star has been frustrated at his lack of game time at Old Trafford in recent games, having made just nine league starts this season. Real Madrid are monitoring him and could be interested if the Englishman becomes available this summer. However, Los Blancos could face competition from their bitter rivals and PSG for his signature.

The Blaugrana are looking ahead to an important summer. There could be wholesale changes to the squad, with Memphis Depay among several players tipped to leave the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana could attempt to replace the Dutchman with Marcus Rashford. However, the 24-year-old is expected to cost a fortune.

Edited by Bhargav