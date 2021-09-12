Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Leicester City star dreams of a move to Los Blancos, Carlo Ancelotti opens up on failed Kylian Mbappe transfer, and more - 12th September 2021

Real Madrid will play at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time on Sunday since defeating Barcelona 2-0 in March 2020. Eduardo Camavinga could be set for his debut for Los Blancos during Celta Vito's visit, while Toni Kroos remains sidelined with injury.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to put up a show for the home fans and continue their stellar start to the season.

A Leicester City defender has revealed that it is his dream to play for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti has shared his thoughts on Los Blancos' failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 12, 2021.

Wesley Fofana dreams of a move to Real Madrid

Wesley Fofana dreams of a move to Real Madrid, the player has revealed. The Frenchman is one of the rising stars of European football and has been outstanding since joining Leicester City last summer.

The 20-year old was linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but the transfer failed to materialize. The player is currently sidelined until at least the start of next year after breaking his leg in a friendly against Villarreal in pre-season.

Los Blancos have their eyes on the player and could consider a move for him in the future. The La Liga giants have bid adieu to Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this season and have only brought in David Alaba.

Speaking in an interview on YouTube, as relayed by Marca, Fofana spoke of a desire to play for Real Madrid in the future.

"Rumours of Real Madrid? It's an honour, Real Madrid is the club of my dreams. It's the biggest club in the world and my dream is to play there," said Fofana.

🚨🎙️| Wesley Fofana: "Rumors about Real Madrid? It is an honor, Real Madrid is the club of my dreams. It is the biggest club in the world and my dream is to play there." - Fofana said in an interview on YouTube. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/2EFopPsPl3 — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) September 12, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on failed Kylian Mbappe transfer

Carlo Ancelotti is not disappointed at missing out on Kylian Mbappe

Carlo Ancelotti claims he is not disappointed at Real Madrid’s failure to secure the services of Kylian Mbappe this summer. Los Blancos were ready to break the bank for the Frenchman, but Paris Saint-Germain refused to give up their prized asset.

In a recent interview, Ancelotti was asked whether he rued about missing out on Mbappe. The Italian dispelled those notions but acknowledged the Frenchman’s qualities. However, he insists his current squad is strong enough.

"There is no disappointment, but it is clear that he is a great player and we wish him luck. We have a very strong squad," said Ancelotti.

Gareth Bale set to be sidelined with injury

Gareth Bale has picked up an injury

Gareth Bale has picked up a hamstring injury and will miss Real Madrid’s first game at the Santiago Bernabeu for 18 months, according to 90 Mins.

The Welshman has been in the starting XI for all three of Los Blancos’ games so far. Bale felt discomfort in his right hamstring during training on Saturday.

🚨| Muscular injury for Gareth Bale: he could face up to several weeks on the sidelines to get himself back to full fitness. @marca — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) September 12, 2021

Real Madrid’s medical team is awaiting the results of tests to get an idea of the severity of the injury.

Bale has endured injury woes since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu and the latest setback could be a big blow after a good start to the season.

