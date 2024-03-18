Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Leny Yoro wants Los Blancos move; club suffer Achraf Hakimi blow, and more - March 18, 2024

Real Madrid lead the La Liga title race by eight points after 29 games. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won 22 games and lost just once.

Meanwhile, centre-back Leny Yoro has informed Lille that he wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their plans to secure the services of PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 18, 2024:

Leny Yoro wants Real Madrid move

Leny Yoro has informed Lille that he wants to join Real Madrid this summer, according to MARCA.

The French defender has been a revelation for the Ligue 1 side this season, registering 35 appearances across competitions, making 32 starts. His efforts have generated interest across the continent, including Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are expected to be on the hunt for a new centre-back this summer, with Antonio Rudiger, Nacho and David Alaba on the wrong side of 30. Ancelotti wants a long-term partner for Eder Militao and has Yoro on his wishlist. The 18-year-old's contract with Lille expires in 2025, and he's also being eyed by Chelsea.

However, Yoro has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are hoping to sign him for €30-40 million at the end of the season.

Los Blancos suffer Achraf Hakimi blow

Achraf Hakimi is unlikely to be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid have received a blow in their plans to sign Achraf Hakimi. According to Le Parisien, the Moroccan right-back is not planning to leave Paris Saint-Germain this year.

The La Liga giants have had their eyes on their former player for a while and are hoping to station him as Dani Carvajal's successor. Hakimi has four goals and five assists in 30 outings across competitions this season.

Los Blancos are reportedly in talks to sign Kylian Mbappe on a Bosman move from the Parisians this summer. Real Madrid are hoping that the Frenchman's close bonding with Hakimi will help them in the race.

However, it appears that the Moroccan is not considering a return to his former club just yet. PSG are apparently considering a new deal for the 25-year-old, who contract expires in 2026.

Former player backs Lucas Paqueta to join Real Madrid

Lucas Paqueta has been impressive at the London Stadium.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie reckons Lucas Paqueta could have his head turned with an offer from Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has seven goals and six assists in 33 games across competitions for the Hammers this season. The La Liga giants are sweating on the futures of Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos and Toni Kroos and could aim for midfield reinforcements this summer.

Speaking to West Ham Zone, McAvennie insisted that owner David Sullivan could accept a big offer from Los Blancos or long-term admirers Manchester City for Paqueta.

"Man City wanted him last year but because of the betting thing he never went. But you’re buying a player for (what he does) on the pitch, not off it.

"If he wasn’t happy he’s not showing it because he looks like he’s really enjoying himself. You can always tell with players, I think he’ll stay, but if an offer comes in from Man City or Real Madrid, some big club, they’re going to get them, and his head is going to be turned," said McAvennie.

He continued:

"There’s no way Mr Sullivan is going to refuse a big offer for somebody like that. I look at him playing and he’s enjoying himself, and the others are enjoying it.

“I wouldn’t think Paqueta would be too hurried to move, but obviously if a big club comes in then Sullivan will be saying to him ‘You are moving.’"

Real Madrid are well stocked in midfield so they might not want to invest a colossal fee on the Brazilian just yet.