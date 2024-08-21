Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Leon Goretzka wants Los Blancos move, club eyeing Inter Milan ace, and more - August 21, 2024

Real Madrid had an inauspicious start to the new La Liga campaign, dropping points against Mallorca on Sunday, August 18. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be looking to make amends when they face Real Valladolid at home on Sunday, August 25.

Meanwhile, Leon Goretzka is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have set their sights on an Inter Milan right-back.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 21, 2024.

Leon Goretzka wants Real Madrid move

Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka is willing to move to Real Madrid, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The German midfielder is no longer indispensable at Bayern Munich, who are ready to let him go.

The German's contract at the Allianz Arena runs until 2026, but his stock has fallen in recent seasons. The 29-year-old scored six goals and set up 11 more from 42 games across competitions in the 2023-24 campaign, and is wanted in the MLS this year.

However, Goretzka is not willing to move to the US just yet and would prefer to join Los Blancos, Barcelona, or Liverpool. Real Madrid have shifted to a youth-centric transfer policy of late and a move for the German may not appear to the club's hierarchy.

However, Carlo Ancelotti bid adieu to Toni Kroos this summer and could be tempted to replace the Santiago Bernabeu legend with his countryman. The Bavarians are likely to let the 29-year-old leave for a nominal fee.

Los Blancos eyeing Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to Todo Fichajes. The La Liga champions are in the market for Dani Carvajal's successor and have identified the Dutchman as an option.

Dumfries was in impressive form for Inter Milan last season, registering four goals and six assists from 36 games across competitions. Manchester United have been linked with the player for a while, and Los Blancos have now entered the fray.

It is believed that the 28-year-old would prefer a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Dumfries has entered the final year of his contract with the Serie A champions and hasn't agreed to an extension so far.

The Dutchman could be on the move in the coming days, although Inter are expected to try and tie him down to a new deal. The 28-year-old is in his prime and could hit the ground running with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid unlikely to sign Alphonso Davies this summer

Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are unlikely to secure the services of Alphonso Davies this summer, according to The Athletic. The Canadian full-back emerged as a priority target for Los Blancos at the start of the summer.

Davies' contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025 and he hasn't signed a new deal so far. The La Liga champions are looking to prise him away on a cut-price fee, but the Bavarians are adamant about their valuation of the 23-year-old.

Real Madrid are waiting for the Bundesliga giants to relax their demands, but that looks unlikely. As such, a move this summer could be next to impossible. Bayern are even willing to risk losing the Canadian for free next summer as they try to convince him to sign an extension.

Los Blancos will continue to monitor the situation with interest, as a Bosman move in 2025 will also suit their plans. Recent reports have suggested that they already have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old, who has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

