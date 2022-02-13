Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Lilian Thuram names favourite for Champions League tie; Manchester City leading race for Erling Haaland, and more - 13 February 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face PSG in a blockbuster Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Both clubs are top of their respective leagues, and are eager to win the premier European club tournament this season.

Meanwhile, Lilian Thuram has picked a side ahead of Los Blancos' clash against the Parisians. Elsewhere, Manchester City are leading the race to sign Erling Haaland.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 13th February 2022:

Lilian Thuram names favourite in Real Madrid-PSG tie

Lilian Thuram believes PSG have the edge over Real Madrid in their upcoming UEFA Champions League tie.

French football legend Lilian Thuram believes PSG have the edge over Real Madrid in their upcoming Champions League clash. The La Liga giants face the Parisians in one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the season.

Speaking to Marca, Thuram named PSG as the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals.

"If there is a favourite for this game, I think it is PSG. When you have Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in a team, I think it's very, very difficult for you to lose a game, or rather a tie, because they're the best players in the world," said Thuram.

"The logical outcome is that, when you have these players, you win. Messi makes a big difference, right? Then you have one of the best goalkeepers in the world, one of the best central defenders in the world in Marquinhos; then there is (Presnel) Kimpembe, who is an international. So I think that if there is a favourite, it's PSG," continued Thuram.

The legendary French defender also refused to brush PSG off just because they don't boast a rich history like Los Blancos or Bayern Munich.

"People have to be reminded of reality, and stop telling lies. PSG are a great club; they played in the final two years ago; it's unfair that you're asking a club who don't have the same history as Real Madrid or Bayern Munich to arrive so quickly," added Thuram.

Manchester City leading race for Erling Haaland

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Erling Haaland.

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Erling Haaland, according to Football Insider.

The Norwegian's father Alf Inge Haaland wants his son to join his former club. The former midfielder spent three years at City, and believes a move to the Etihad would work wonders for his 21-year-old son. The news would be a big blow to the aspirations of Real Madrid, who are also in the race for Haaland.

Los Blancos believe Haaland can eventually fill the shoes of Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Manchester City are leading the race for the Norwegian's signature at the moment.

Carlo Ancelotti not sure if Gareth Bale will start against PSG

Carlo Ancelotti refused to confirm if Gareth Bale would be in the starting eleven against PSG.

Carlo Ancelotti refused to confirm if Gareth Bale will be in the starting XI for the Champions League tie against PSG.

Real Madrid are in a race against time to get Karim Benzema fit for the tie. The Welshman played as a striker in the game against Villarreal on Saturday, and is also in contention to start in Paris on Tuesday.

However, speaking after the game, Ancelotti said that a final decision would be made in the next few days.

"I don't know (if Bale will start against PSG). We'll have to wait and see what happens in the next few days. Hopefully we can get everyone back. He's had the chance (to play), and he's delivere;, he could have scored; he's been dangerous... Everything we asked of him," said Ancelotti.

