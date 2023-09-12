Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing Kylian Mbappe; Los Blancos want €30 million for Ferland Mendy, and more - September 12, 2023

Real Madrid have been very quick off the blocks this season, winning all four games to top the La Liga stanigs. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (September 17).

Meanwhile, Liverpool are contemplating a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe next summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are ready to let left-back Ferland Mendy leave for €30 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 12, 2023:

Liverpool eyeing Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe (left) has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool could move for Kylian Mbappe next summer if he becomes available as a free agent, according to The Athletic.

The French forward is a priority target for Real Madrid, and his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2024. The Parisians are putting all their efforts into tying him down to a new deal, but the 24-year-old is seeking a departure from the club next summer.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of Mbappe and see him as the ideal successor for Karim Benzema. The La Liga giants opted not to move for the 24-year-old this summer after failing in two previous attempts to prise him away. Real Madrid want to sign Mbappe on a Bosman move in less than 12 months.

However, Liverpool are plotting to spoil their plans. The Merseyside club are preparing for life without Mohamed Salah, who could be on his way to Saudi Arabia next year.

Mbappe has been identified as an option, but manager Jurge Klopp will have to rejig his attack to accommodate the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Real Madrid want €30 million for Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy (right) is likely to leave in 2024.

Real Madrid are willing to part ways with Ferland Mendy for €30 million in 2024, according to Defensa Central.

The French left-back is a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu recently. The 28-year-old has blown hot and cold since arriving from Lyon four years ago. His injury woes have hurt his chances at Los Blancos and forced the club to sign Fran Garcia this summer.

Mendy is yet to make an appearance this season as he recovers from yet another injury. The La Liga giants have run out of patience and could let him go next year for a reduced fee. Real Madrid have already identified Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies as his replacement.

The Canadian has been outstanding for Bayern over the years and is likely to be available next summer. Davies is keen to join Los Blancos and could be a long-term solution to the left-back position.

David Alaba heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been an instant hit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

David Alaba reckons Jude Bellingham has all the prerequisites to be a success with Real Madrid.

The English midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund in a blockbuster deal this summer. The 20-year-old has wasted no time in getting acquainted with his surroundings and has already become a vital player for Los Blancos.

Alaba told Sport Bild that Bellingham is world-class.

"I already see a lot of world class in Jude. His first performances say a lot about him, about his character. He has a good perception of the situations on the pitch. Jude is clear in his actions, already very mature for his age," said Alaba.

He continued:

"He is very serious on the pitch. His actions make sense. He also has enormous mental strength. That’s the prerequisite for success at Real Madrid. And he also has a great character. He has a great future ahead of him."

Bellingham has five goals and one assist in four games for the La Liga giants this season, scoring in all four outings.