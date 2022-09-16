Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool leading race to sign Los Blancos target; Juventus eyeing move for Spanish full-back, and more - September 15, 2022

Real Madrid registered a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League. Late goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio extended manager Carlo Ancelotti’s perfect start to the season to eight games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are leading the race to sign a Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is also wanted by Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Juventus are eyeing a move for a Spanish full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 15, 2022:

Liverpool leading race to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham, according to The Telegraph via Madrid Universal.

The English midfielder has caught the eye with his assured performances for Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid have already identified him as a target for next year, as they're looking to replace the ageing duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

However, the Reds also have their eyes on Bellingham as they look to add more quality in the middle of the park.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign a new midfielder next summer and has settled on Bellingham as his numero uno target. The player reportedly idolises Steven Gerrard and could be open to a move to Anfield next summer. However, Los Blancos are unlikely to give up their Bellingham pursuit without a fight.

Juventus eyeing Alvaro Odriozola move

Alvaro Odriozola could be on his way to Turin in January.

Juventus are considering a move for Alvaro Odriozola, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Juve FC.

The Bianconeri have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, despite investing heavily in their squad this summer. Massimiliano Allegri’s wards have won just twice in the league so far and have lost both their games in the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus are likely to delve into the transfer market for reinforcements in January and have set their sights on Odriozola. The Spanish full-back was a revelation on loan at Fiorentina last season but finds himself down the pecking order at Real Madrid this season.

A move to Turin could help him resurrect his career, with Los Blancos likely to let him leave, as he's surplus to requirements.

Liverpool have no chance of signing Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, says Kevin Campbell

Federico Valverde has admirers at Anfield.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool have no chance of signing Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan is a target for the Reds, who reportedly failed to sign the player this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell heaped praise on Valverde.

“Valverde is a player who Real Madrid have put a lot of time into. They have built him up and developed him into a regular starter. The guy scored an unbelievable goal at the weekend as well. He is a player who, I think, will go on to be world-class. He has got a great engine, a hell of a shot on him and can pass the ball with both feet,” said Campbell.

Campbell added that the Los Blancos seldom sell their best players, and Valverde is unlikely to be an exception.

“Real Madrid are not a selling club. They have developed this youngster, and he is now starting to repay the faith. I cannot see him moving to Liverpool. Real Madrid are not a club who sell their best players,” said Campbell.

Valverde has appeared eight times for the Spanish giants this season, scoring three goals. Earlier this summer, they rejected a late £86.5 million bid for the 24-year-old from Liverpool.

