Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool planning to rival Los Blancos for French superstar, club confirm arrival of Eduardo Camavinga, and more - 1st September 2021

Real Madrid have started the new La Liga season well. Los Blancos registered wins against Alaves and Real Betis and played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Levante, picking up seven points in the process.

Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics have begun to take shape as the Italian prepares to assert his influence in the league as well as in Europe this season.

Real Madrid could face competition from Liverpool for a French superstar they are desperate to bring to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos also announced the arrival of Eduardo Camavinga at the club on Tuesday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 1, 2021.

Liverpool planning to rival Real Madrid for French superstar

Liverpool remain interested in Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are planning to rival Real Madrid for the services of Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to The Express via Transfer Window Podcast.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, but the transfer failed to materialize. Los Blancos were eager to secure the services of Mbappe, but Paris Saint-Germain were adamant that their prized asset would not leave.

The Ligue 1 giants have rejected astronomical offers from the Spanish side, although the Frenchman’s current deal expires next summer.

Mbappe will be available for free next summer unless he puts pen to paper on a new deal with PSG.

The French side are determined to tie him down to an extension, but the player has turned down their proposals so far. Real Madrid are hoping to pick up their number one target next summer for free.

Real Madrid have submitted a new official bid today morning for Kylian Mbappé. €200m on the table as @jpedrerol & @jfelixdiaz reported. It’s €200m guaranteed for PSG. NO answer, so NO intention to sell. 🚫🇫🇷 #Mbappé #RealMadrid



Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/hdn3zfcoaE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

However, Liverpool hold an interest in Mbappe and if he is available as a free agent next summer, Jurgen Klopp might attempt to bring him to Anfield.

There could even be a possibility of signing a pre-contract in January and Los Blancos are likely to face competition for Mbappe’s signature from Liverpool.

Los Blancos confirm arrival of Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has joined Real Madrid

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes for a transfer fee of €30 million. The Frenchman was wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, but the player preferred to join Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants used their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe as a smokescreen to complete the signing under the radar.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal until the summer of 2027. Carlo Ancelotti was eager to bolster his midfielder over the summer and plans to draft Camavinga into the first team immediately.

Marcelo sets target date for return from injury

Marcelo is nearing a return to first-team action

Marcelo is planning to make a return to first-team action when Real Madrid take on Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on September 12, Marca reports.

The Brazilian began training on Monday as he makes his return from injury. Los Blancos have been without their skipper as well as Ferland Mendy this season.

Miguel Gutierrez has stood up in the absence of two stalwarts and impressed everyone. Carlo Ancelotti is pleased with the performance of the academy star but will breathe a sigh of relief as his two stars near full fitness.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar