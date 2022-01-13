Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool preparing €30 million bid for Los Blancos star; club trailing Bayern Munich in race for German defender, and more - 13 January 2022

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 to move into the Spanish Super Cup final on Wednesday. Los Blancos won thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are preparing a €30 million bid for a Real Madrid midfielder. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have fallen behind Bayern Munich in the race for a German central defender.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Los Blancos transfer stories as on 13th January 2022.

Liverpool preparing €30 million bid for Toni Kroos

Liverpool are preparing a €30 million offer for Toni Kroos, according to El Nacional. The Reds are planning to go all out for the German midfielder this summer. The 32-year-old is an indispensable member of the Los Blancos team at the moment.

Kroos joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2014, and has etched his name in gold at the Santiago Bernabeu. The German has been integral to the La Liga giants’ success in the past few years. However, the 32-year-old’s contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023, and they are yet to initiate talks with him for an extension.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer €30 million to sign Toni Kroos from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.(El Nacional) Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer €30 million to sign Toni Kroos from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.(El Nacional)

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the situation. Manager Jurgen Klopp wants to inject a shot of creativity into his midfield. The Reds are heavily reliant on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson to create chances at the moment. The German tactician wants to change that, and believes his countryman could be the solution.

Kroos could be a superb addition to Klopp’s midfield, as it lacks a creative genius. It was previously believed that the German midfielder wanted to retire with Real Madrid. However, recent reports suggest that the 32-year-old could be open to a move to Liverpool. There have also been rumours that Los Blancos are ready to cash in on Kroos.

Real Madrid trailing Bayern Munich in race for Nico Schlotterbeck

Real Madrid are lagging behind Bayern Munich in the race to sign Nico Schlotterbeck, according to Fichajes.

The German defender has earned rave reviews for his recent performances for SC Freiburg. The 22-year-old has been an omnipresent for the Bundesliga side this season. He has established himself as one of the finest defenders in the league, which has attracted interest from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are looking to bolster their backline this year. Los Blancos lack quality in defence beyond Eder Militao and David Alaba. The La Liga giants hope to change that by targeting Schlotterbeck, but the Bavarians are the favourites for the player’s signature.

Real Madrid face competition from Newcastle United for Patrik Schick

Real Madrid face competition from Newcastle United for the signature of Patrik Schick, according to El Nacional.

The Czech international has gone from strength to strength since joining Bayer Levekusen in 2020. The 25-year-old, who has 17 goals and seven assists this season also made a mark at Euro 2020. That has helped him work his way into the books of Los Blancos.

Los Blancos are looking for a long-term successor to Karim Benzema, and have added Schick to their wish list. Newcastle United are also in the fray for Schick, who is not expected to come cheap. Leverkusen could ask for at least €60 million for the Czech striker.

