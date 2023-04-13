Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool retain Aurelien Tchouameni interest; Los Blancos eyeing Dusan Vlahovic, and more - April 13, 2023

Real Madrid make light work of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (April 12) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio helped Carlo Ancelotti's side win 2-0 at home.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have retained their interest in Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are monitoring Dusan Vlahovic. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 13, 2023:

Liverpool retain Aurelien Tchouameni interest

Aurelien Tchouameni is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool are likely to return for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to Todofichajes via Caught Offside.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Anfield last summer but opted to join Real Madrid instead. After a bright start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 23-year-old was hailed as a natural heir to Casemiro, who left for Manchester United last year.

However, Tchouameni has failed to hold on to his initial form and has dropped down the pecking order recently. He's no longer a first choice under Carlo Ancelotti, and Los Blancos could consider cashing in on him this summer. The La Liga giants are planning to bring in Jude Bellingham at the end of the season, which would add further competition to an already cramped midfield.

Liverpool are planning to make the most of the situation. The Reds have endured a difficult season, and changes are inevitable over the summer. The midfield remains an area of concern for Jurgen Klopp, and Tchouameni could help address the matter. Real Madrid could be tempted to let him go for €90 million.

Real Madrid eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Turin this summer.

Real Madrid are interested in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Calciomercatoweb via Caught Offside.

The La Liga giants are looking to add more cover for Karim Benzema at the end of the season and have turned to the Serb. The 23-year-old has been impressive since joining Juventus in January 2022. He has managed 11 goals and four assists in 31 games across competitions this season but could leave for greener pastures this summer.

The Bianconeri could cash in on Vlahovic this year to address their financial issues, and Los Blancos are hoping to lap him up. Benzema has suffered with injury woes this season, and Real Madrid have struggled in his absence.

Vlahovic could be a capable backup for the Frenchman and eventually succeed him. However, Los Blancos are likely to face competition from Bayern Munich and Arsenal for his signature.

Eduardo Camavinga talking to Karim Benzema to improve finishing

Eduardo Camavinga has been a first-team regular recently.

Eduardo Camavinga has said that he's picking up finishing tips from Karim Benzema.

The 20-year-old has lacked consistency since arriving at Real Madrid in 2021. However, he has been impressive since the turn of the year, working his way back into contention under Ancelotti. The intense competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu means there's little room for error, though.

Camavinga has played in midfield and left-back for Los Blancos this season. Speaking to RMC, the Frenchman said that he's also working on his skills in front of goal.

"Who doesn't like to score? During the last game, I talked about it with Karim. I have to work on my finishing because I'm not necessarily used to being in the box," said Camavinga.

He added:

"So, I rush, and I don't make the right decisions. He also tells me to stay in my position, to do things well, to play simple and to watch him often. I like to talk to him, ask him what he thinks of my finishing. He has told me it's true that I have to improve."

Camavinga has made 46 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid this season, setting up one goal.

