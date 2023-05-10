Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool want Aurelien Tchouameni; Luka Modric turns down offers from Middle East, and more - May 10, 2023

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (May 9) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Vinicius Junior gave the hosts the lead in the first half, but Kevin De Bruyne responded for the Premier League leaders after the break.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are eager to sign Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, midfield maestro Luka Modric has turned down offers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 10, 2023:

Liverpool want Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are interested in Aurelien Tchouameni, according to 90 Min. The Reds are long-term admirers of the French midfielder and heavily courted him last summer. They were eager to take the player to Anfield but lost out to Real Madrid in the race. Tchouameni enjoyed a strong start to life with Los Blancos but has failed to build on his initial good performances.

The 23-year-old has dropped down the pecking order and is now no longer a guaranteed starter. The intense competition for places at the La Liga giants has not helped his cause, but things are not expected to get better next season. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are in the final months of their contract but are set to extend their stay with Real Madrid.

Moreover, Los Blancos are close to securing the services of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. The English midfielder has been a revelation for the Bundesliga side and is expected to become a mainstay in the midfield for Ancelotti next season. That has raised further questions about Tchouameni’s future ahead of the summer.

Liverpool are monitoring the situation with interest and have retained a desire to bring the Frenchman to Anfield. The Reds have already informed the La Liga giants that they are willing to offer a fair price for the 23-year-old.

However, Real Madrid have no intention of letting the player leave. Ancelotti holds the player in high regards and believes he will be back to his best next season. Tchouameni himself remains determined to fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric turns down offers from Middle East

Luka Modric is close to signing a new deal.

Luka Modric has turned down mouth-watering offers from clubs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia to stay at Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The Croatian midfielder is in the twilight of his career but has shown no signs of slowing down. The 37-year-old continues to be decisive for Los Blancos, and his exploits have reportedly drawn attention from the Middle East.

Modric’s contract with the La Liga giants runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. Real Madrid remain keen to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least another season.

However, Los Blancos were worried that lucrative offers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia could turn the Croatian’s head. The 37-year-old has now dispelled those fears, letting the club know that he has turned down multi-million dollar offers, as he wishes to remain in Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti satisfied with Real Madrid’s performance against Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti is happy with Real Madrid’s performance against Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League last-four clash. Los Blancos gave a very good account of themselves against the Premier League giants but failed to secure a win.

The Italian said that his team deserved to win, elaborating:

“Good, good. It was a good game, and we had some positive feelings about it. In the first 30 minutes, we played well, and the players worked well in the transitions. The team played well. I am satisfied. We are happy and have strong motivation for the next one,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

“You need to keep calm, stay in your defensive position and not go crazy to press. We stayed with a low block and with our first chance, we scored the opening goal. We deserved to win. ... but it’s a good result for us and for City.”

The La Liga giants next face Getafe on Saturday (May 13) in the top flight.

Poll : 0 votes