Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool want Federico Valverde, Yan Couto ready to join Los Blancos, and more - April 6, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to get the better of Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The two teams will clash in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, April 9.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have set their sights on Federico Valverde. Elsewhere, Yan Couto is willing to join Los Blancos this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 6, 2024.

Liverpool want Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is wanted at Anfield

Liverpool are planning to move for Federico Valverde at the end of this season, according to TEAMTALK via reports in Spain.

The Uruguayan midfielder remains a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu, although he has is no longer the main man following the arrival of Jude Bellingham. Valverde has appeared 42 times across competitions for Real Madrid this season, registering one goal and eight assists.

His efforts have pleased the Reds, who are looking to add more quality to their midfield ahead of the new campaign. The Merseyside side are even willing to smash their club transfer record to get their hands on the 25-year-old.

The report adds that Liverpool have already offered Los Blancos €150m for Valverde. The proposal will certainly tempt the La Liga giants, with the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe likely to put a dent in their pockets.

The Uruguayan has always insisted that he remains settled at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite previous interest in his services from Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, things are different now and Real Madrid are apparently willing to offload Valverde and Rodrygo Goes to accomodate Mbappe into their wage structure.

Yan Couto ready to join Real Madrid

Yan Couto is willing to move to the Santiago Bernabeu

Yan Couto has admitted that he would be interested to move to the Santiago Bernabeu if Real Madrid come calling.

The Brazilian right-back is currently on loan at Girona from Manchester City and has caught the eye at the Estadi Montilivi this season. Couto has appeared 33 times across competitions, registering two goals and eight assists and has forced Los Blancos to take note.

The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for Dani Carvajal, who is in the final phase of his career. Couto, who will return to the Etihad at the end of this season, is apparently among the candidates shortlisted to become the Spaniard's successor.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, the 21-year-old gave his thumbs up to a possible move.

"Yes yes. If they (Real Madrid) are interested it is an option, I will not lie to you," said Couto.

However, Couto also insisted that he remains a Manchester City player for now and it is his dream to play for the Citizens.

"I’m a City player. I have a contract there and it’s my dream," said Couto.

Couto is yet to earn his debut for the Premier League champions.

Los Blancos offered chance to sign Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva could be on the move this summer

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Bernardo Silva for €58m this summer, according to Don Diario.

The report adds that Barcelona are already hot on the heels of the Portuguese, with the two parties discussing a possible move. However, the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, has now spiced things up by offering Los Blancos the chance to ruin their bitter rivals' plans.

Silva has been one of the finest playmakers in the Premier League and will tempt the La Liga giants. He remains a key component at the Etihad, registering nine goals and five assists from 38 outings across competitions this season.

The player has been long linked with an exit from the Premier League champions, although a move has never materialized. However, he could be tempted to seek a new challenge this summer and move to Spain could be on the cards.