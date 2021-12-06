Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool willing to offer €50 million for German star; Los Blancos asked to pay €20 million for Bayer Leverkusen full-back, and more - 5th December 2021

Real Madrid continued their march to the La Liga title with a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday. Los Blancos have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table, although second-placed Sevilla have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are willing to offer €50 million for a German midfielder who plays for Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have been asked to pay €20 million to secure the services of a Bayer Leverkusen full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 5th December 2021.

Liverpool willing to offer €50 million for Toni Kroos

Liverpool are willing to pay €50 million for the services of Toni Kroos.

Liverpool are willing to pay €50 million for the services of Toni Kroos, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The German defender's current deal with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2023. Los Blancos have not initiated talks of an extension with him yet, despite the German being a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti's midfield. So The Reds are hoping to convince the La Liga giants to part ways with their prized asset.

Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014, and has become a part of folklore at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is a vital cog in the holy trinity of the Los Blancos midfield, alongside Luca Modric and Casemiro. However, the German midfielder is on the wrong side of 30.

TC @totalcristiano Toni Kroos has completed 97/109 long passes this season (88.9%)… 🎯 Toni Kroos has completed 97/109 long passes this season (88.9%)… 🎯 https://t.co/obDEixWYka

Kroos is expected to be heavily involved with the first team for now, despite his age. However, Real Madrid are laying down succession plans to ease him out eventually. Los Blancos are looking to forge a younger midfield combination with the likes of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Kroos wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Real Madrid are ready to consider his departure for the right price. Liverpool are planning to give Los Blancos an offer for Kroos they cannot refuse.

Real Madrid asked to pay €20 million for Jeremie Frimpong

Real Madrid have been asked to pay €20 million for Jeremie Frimpong.

Real Madrid have been asked to pay €20 million for Jeremie Frimpong, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for a new right-back, with Dani Carvajal failing to shake off his injury woes. The La Liga giants could offload the Spaniard and replace him with Frimpong.

The Dutchman has caught the eye with his performances for Bayer Leverkusen this season. Real Madrid are interested in taking him to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they will have to fork out €20 million for the 20-year-old's services.

Marco Asensio turns down opportunity to join Atletico Madrid

Marco Asensio has turned down the chance to join Atletico Madrid.

Marco Asensio has turned down the chance to join Atletico Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid of late. Asensio is expected to cut ties with Los Blancos in search of regular football. Atletico Madrid are willing to offer him an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Asensio has no intention of tainting his legacy at Madrid by joining a direct rival. The Spaniard remains eager to depart Los Blancos, but will look to engineer a move to a different club.

Edited by Bhargav