Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in a three-way battle for Premier League star, Pochettino informs PSG he wants to leave and more - 30th May 2021

David Alaba has revealed that Real Madrid were always his first choice for his next destination, primarily due to the club’s rich history and tradition. Los Blancos are eager to hold on to that standard after an underwhelming 2020/21 season. While the Austrian’s arrival has reinforced the backline, the La Liga giants will be hoping to complete a few other blockbuster additions between now and the beginning of the new season.

David Alaba: “I'm in touch with Marcelo, for example. He sent me a message and he welcomed me. I made the decision to join Real Madrid a very long time ago.” #rmlive 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/nrCPbpNT4s — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) May 30, 2021

Real Madrid are searching for a successor to Zinedine Zidane, whose departure could cause a series of changes in the world of football management. Los Blancos will also have to consider the future of some of their current stars over the summer to streamline their squad ahead of the 2021-22 season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer stories from Real Madrid from 30th May 2021.

Real Madrid in a three-way battle for Premier League star

Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid are in a three-way battle for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, according to The Hard Tackle via Daily Mail. The Englishman could be allowed to leave after struggling to break into the City side in the 2020-21 season, despite performing well. Los Blancos are interested in the player, but face stiff competition from Barcelona as well as Arsenal.

Real Madrid have been tracking Sterling for some time as the La Liga giants are intrigued by his versatility. With the poor form of current attackers like Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo Goes, Los Blancos’ interest in the Englishman is justified. However, it is not clear how much the La Liga giants would be willing to pay for the 26-year-old.

Mauricio Pochettino informs PSG he wants to leave

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has informed Paris Saint-Germain he wants to leave the club, according to reports. The Argentinean is on Real Madrid’s shortlist of candidates to replace Zidane and could be on his way out of Le Parc des Princes within months of joining. Apart from Los Blancos, Tottenham Hotspur are also eager to have their former manager back.

🚨 Mauricio Pochettino has asked PSG to leave the club. [@MarioCortegana] 🇦🇷 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 30, 2021

The Argentinean has previously spoken about his desire to coach Real Madrid on multiple occasions. Los Blancos, however, enjoy a cordial relationship with PSG and might be reluctant to infuriate the Ligue 1 giants by openly courting their manager.

Real Madrid interested in former youth player

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has held a conversation with his counterpart at Levate, Francisco (Quico) Catalan, to discuss the possibility of a deal for Jorge De Frutos, according to Managing Madrid via SuperDeporte. The former Real Madrid Castilla player made the move to Levante last summer and has enjoyed a splendid 2020/21 season, scoring four goals and registering 12 assists.

Los Blancos are eager to complete a deal on the lines of the Keylor Navas transfer. Levante are willing to sell to address Financial Fair Play issues, but the deal could depend on the future of Lucas Vazquez.