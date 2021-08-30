Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos' €215m bid for Kylian Mbappe accepted by PSG, Liverpool wanted Uruguayan star at Anfield, and more - 30th August 2021

Real Madrid are making final preparations to end the summer on a high. Los Blancos have added just David Alaba to their squad so far, despite seeing both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane depart.

Carlo Ancelotti has picked up seven points out of a possible nine in the league, but even the Italian wouldn't mind a few incomings before the end of the month.

Real Madrid's third offer for Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been accepted by Paris Saint-Germain. Liverpool wanted a Los Blancos star at Anfield earlier in the summer but refrained from attempting a move.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 30, 2021.

Real Madrid’s €215m bid for Kylian Mbappe accepted by PSG

Real Madrid's €215 million bid for Kylian Mbappe has been accepted by Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. Los Blancos have made the Frenchman their number one target this summer.

However, the La Liga giants only submitted an official offer of €160 million for Mbappe last week.

The proposal was swiftly rejected by PSG, who reiterated their desire to keep the player at the club. But Real Madrid had no intentions of backing away and submitted a second offer of €170 million plus €10 million in add-ons.

The Ligue 1 giants turned that down as well, but there were signs that PSG would be willing to do business if Los Blancos placed a suitable bid on the table.

🚨‼️ All confirmed, no surprises: as anticipated 3 days ago, #PSG rejected #RealMadrid's €180M offer for #Mbappe.



✅🐢 Instead, #Blancos raise (around €215M) was accepted by the 🇫🇷 club.



🔜🗣️ Official communications are expected shortly. 🐓⚽️#Calciomercato #Transfers — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 29, 2021

Mbappe’s current contract expires next summer and the Frenchman has already rejected all advances from the Ligue 1 giants for a renewal.

The striker has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and PSG have now accepted defeat in their attempts to keep him in Paris.

Real Madrid's third bid of €215 million was enough to convince the French side to part ways with their prized assets and an official announcement is expected soon.

Liverpool wanted Uruguayan star at Anfield

Liverpool were interested in Federico Valverde earlier in the summer

Liverpool considered a move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde earlier this summer, according to Rousing The Kop via Bernabeu Digital.

The Uruguayan is an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans and is one of the few players considered untouchable at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 23-year-old has already picked up three starts for Los Blancos in La Liga this season.

Liverpool were ready to submit an £86 million offer for Valverde earlier in the summer.

However, the Reds were informed by the player's agent that the Uruguayan has no desire to leave Real Madrid and the Premier League giants ended their pursuit of the player.

Valverde has since signed a new contract with a €1 billion release clause.

Juventus not interested in Eden Hazard

Juventus are not interested in Eden Hazard

Juventus are not interested in Eden Hazard, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Real Madrid star has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

It was rumored that the Bianconeri were considering the Belgian as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus are not considering any late move for Sergio Agüero, Eden Hazard or Pierre Aubameyang despite many rumours. They’re not Juventus targets as of now. 🚫⚪️ #Juventus #FCB #AFC



Miralem Pjanic and Axel Witsel are both on the list to sign a new midfielder. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2021

However, it now appears that Juventus are not interested in Hazard this summer. The Belgian has struggled since joining Los Blancos but looks set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for now.

