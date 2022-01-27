Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos accelerate pursuit of Ligue 1 ace; star duo turn down Newcastle United, and more - 27 January 2022

Real Madrid have already won their first silverware of the season. Los Blancos lifted the Spanish Super Cup this month, beating Athletic Club 2-0 in the final.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have accelerated their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, two Los Blancos stars have turned down a move to Newcastle United. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 27th January 2022.

Real Madrid accelerate pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid have accelerated their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid have accelerated their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Marca. Los Blancos have had their eyes on the Frenchman for a while. The La Liga giants are now ready to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Tchouameni joined Monaco at the start of 2020, and hasn't looked back since then. The Frenchman has become a regular feature in the Monaco starting eleven. The 21-year-old has registered 76 appearances already for Monaco, and has also broken into the French national side.

Squawka Football @Squawka Aurélien Tchouaméni has made more tackles & interceptions combined than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since the start of 2020/21:



◎ 57 games

◉ 187 tackles made

◉ 117 interceptions



Happy 22nd birthday. 🥳 Aurélien Tchouaméni has made more tackles & interceptions combined than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since the start of 2020/21:◎ 57 games◉ 187 tackles made◉ 117 interceptionsHappy 22nd birthday. 🥳 https://t.co/qJngB3eaGn

Tchouameni's exploits with club and country have made him one of the most sought-after defensive midfielders in Europe. There's already a beeline for his services, and Real Madrid are not willing to miss out on a chance to bag him. Los Blancos have sent their chief scout Juni Calafat to Monaco to initiate negotiations with the Frenchman's representatives.

The La Liga giants consider Tchouameni the ideal understudy for Casemiro. Madrid are convinced Tchouameni would eventually replace the Brazilian in the team. Los Blancos have tried to use Eduardo Camavinga in the role to little success. They believe a specialist like Tchouameni is required, and want to rope him in ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Eden Hazard and Casemiro turn down Newcastle United

Eden Hazard and Casemiro have both turned down offers from Newcastle United.

Eden Hazard and Casemiro have both turned down offers from Newcastle United, according to Football 365 via El Nacional.

The Brazilian was the subject of intense interest from the Magpies. Los Blancos are ready to consider offers for the 29-year-old. The Premier League side are willing to pay €50 million for his signature.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Casemiro: "The vaccine? I listen to doctors and specialists who studied these things. And they say the vaccine is important because Covid is still here and we have to take care of ourselves. We have to get vaccinated because health must be put first." 🎙| Casemiro: "The vaccine? I listen to doctors and specialists who studied these things. And they say the vaccine is important because Covid is still here and we have to take care of ourselves. We have to get vaccinated because health must be put first." 🇧🇷 https://t.co/Ei3haYVSHK

However, Casemiro has rejected the opportunity to go to St. James' Park, despite being offered a lucrative pay package. The Brazilian prefers to move to PSG. Eden Hazard has also previously turned down Newcastle, despite struggling for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema in a race against time to face Athletic Club

Karim Benzema is in a race against time to regain fitness ahead of the Copa del Rey quarter-final/

Karim Benzema is in a race against time to regain fitness ahead of the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Athletic Club. The Frenchman picked up a tear in the previous game against Elche. He did not take part in training on Wednesday, and did his workout in the gym.

Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate to have him back in time. Real Madrid will have to rely on Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic to lead the line in Karim Benzema's absence. That is an unthinkable proposition, given the importance of the tie. The Frenchman himself is eager to return to full fitness soon, but has just around a week to get back on the pitch.

