Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos agree €103 million Jude Bellingham move; club closing in on Harry Kane, and more - June 8, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to upgrade their squad this summer after an underwhelming campaign. Carlo Ancelotti’s men failed to defend the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles, so the Italian will be eager for improvements next season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have agreed a €103 million move to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are edging closer to signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 8, 2023:

Real Madrid agree €103 million Jude Bellingham move

Jude Bellingham is set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid have agreed a €103 million deal with Borussia Dortmund for the services of Jude Bellingham, according to Marca.

The English midfielder was a priority target for the La Liga giants this summer, and they have managed to ward off competition to get their man. Apart from Los Blancos, Liverpool were also eager to sign the 19-year-old.

Bellingham has enjoyed a steady rise since joining Dortmund in 2020. His consistent performances at the Bundesliga side has made him a sought-after player ahead of the summer.

Real Madrid have been hot on the heels of the Englishman for a while, with an aim to address their ageing midfield. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have dominated the European circuit for years but are in the final phase of their career.

Both players are likely to extend their stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least another year, but Los Blancos are keen to lay down succession plans. The Spanish giants already boost a talented set of players in their ranks, like Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. However, the club reckon Bellingham is the final piece of the puzzle who can help maintain their high standards in midfield.

Their plans have been successful, with Bellingham set to arrive for his medical in the coming days. Talks between Real Madrid and Dortmund intensified earlier this week, and the final details were chalked out on Monday. The 19-year-old has agreed a deal that will keep him at the club till 2029.

Los Blancos closing in on Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are edging closer to completing a move for Harry Kane this summer, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

The English striker is a target for the La Liga giants, who're in the market for a new No. 9 following Karim Benzema’s departure. The Frenchman leaves behind a legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu, so the club need a big-name striker to fill his boots.

Kane appears ideal for the role, thanks to his goalscoring prowess and playmaking skills. The Englishman’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur runs out in a year, but he remains reluctant to sign an extension.

Los Blancos have moved quickly to convince him to move, and initial talks have progressed well. There are only a few details which need to be addressed before the deal can be completed. Kane is also wanted by Manchester United, who are unlikely to give up without a fight.

Real Madrid face Manchester City competition for Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol could be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid will have to ward off interest from Manchester City to secure the services of Josko Gvardiol, according to 90 Min.

The Croatian defender is a sought-after plater in the European circuit following his exploits with RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old also caught the eye with his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping them to a third-placed finish.

Los Blancos are very impressed with his rise and are plotting to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, City are ready to ruin their plans. The Premier League champions are on a steady rise under Pep Guardiola, who wants improvements in his backline.

Aymeric Laporte is likely to leave the Etihad this summer, so City want Gvardiol to be his replacement. The Croatian has a €100 million release clause in his contract that will be activated next year, but the Bundesliga side are likely to let him go for less.

