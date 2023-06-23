Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos agree €200 million Kylian Mbappe move; Nacho signs extension, and more - June 23, 2023

Real Madrid finished second in La Liga in the recently concluded campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's team also faltered in the UEFA Champions League but won the Copa Del Rey.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have reportedly agreed a blockbuster deal with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Nacho has extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 23, 2023:

Real Madrid agree €200 million Kylian Mbappe move

Kylian Mbappe is all set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have stuck a deal with PSG to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to PSG Community.

The 24-year-old is a priority target for the La Liga giants, who want him to replace Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 35-year-old has left the club to move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Los Blancos would ideally have liked to sign Mbappe on a free transfer next summer, when the player's contract with the Parisians expires. However, the Ligue 1 giants are determined to offload the Frenchman this summer after he declared that he won't extend his stay at Paris beyond 2024. That has forced Real Madrid to spring into action.

The La Liga giants have been looking to sign the 24-year-old in the last two seasons albeit without success. They submitted a colossal bid for the player in the summer of 2021, but PSG refused to sell him. Los Blancos were close to signing Mbappe last year on a Bosman move, but the Frenchman opted to sign an extension at the eleventh hour.

It now appears that the Spanish giants will finally get their man this summer. The Parisians have accepted that Mbappe doesn't want to stay at the club and are ready to extract a premium fee for their prized asset.

Real Madrid will pay €200 million for the 24-year-old, with an additional €50 million in bonuses, to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu. The transfer would make Mbappe the costliest player in the world, surpassing the €222 million PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

Nacho Fernandez signs extension

Nacho Fernandez is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nacho Fernandez has signed an extension with Real Madrid, the club have confirmed.

The Spanish defender's previous contract with the club was set to expire at the end of the month, and he was contemplating a departure. Nacho has been a superb backup option for the La Liga giants over the years but was tempted to leave this summer in search of regular football.

There was considerable interest in the 33-year-old's services, especially from the Premier League. However, Los Blancos have now convinced him to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nacho has spent his entire career at the club after rising through the ranks. He has signed a one-year deal that will keep him at Real Madrid till 2024. The Spaniard has also been handed the armband at the club following the departure of Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos identify Carlo Ancelotti replacement for 2024

Xavi Alonso could succeed Carlo Ancelotti next summer.

Real Madrid have identified Xavi Alonso as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti in 2024, according to BILD.

The Italian manager is heavily linked with the vacant hot seat at the Brazilian national team. His contract with Los Blancos runs out next summer, and he's expected to take charge of Brazil next.

The La Liga giants are already preparing for his eventual departure and want Alonso to take Ancelotti's place next year. The Spaniard is well aware of the ins and outs of the club, having spent time at the Santiago Bernabeu as a player.

He has done a stellar job since taking charge of Bayer Leverkusen and could be braced for a return to his old hunting ground in 2024.

