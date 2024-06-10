Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos agree deal for Bundesliga ace, Arsenal eyeing Brahim Diaz, and more - June 10, 2024

Real Madrid are planning to further improve their already impressive squad this summer. Carlo Ancelotti's team won the La Liga title, the Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana in the 2023/24 season and are now working to sustain their dominance in European football.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have reached an agreement with a Bundesliga star regarding a move in 2025. Elsewhere, Arsenal have set their sights on Brahim Diaz.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 10, 2024.

Real Madrid agree deal for Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Florian Wirtz regarding a move next summer, according to MARCA. The German midfielder made a name for himself after inspiring Bayer Leverkusen to a domestic double in the 2023/24 season.

Wirtz registered 18 goals and set up 20 more from 49 games in all competitions and is a wanted man at the moment. Los Blancos are already eyeing him with interest as they prepare for a change of guard in the middle of the park.

Toni Kroos has already played his last game for the La Liga giants and will hang up his boots at the end of Euro 2024. Luka Modric, meanwhile, is also in the final phase of his career. While the Croatian is likely to sign a one-year extension to the deal that expires this month, the upcoming campaign is likely to be his last at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have identified Wirtz as a possible candidate to take Modric's place in the team. The player is being eyed by multiple clubs this summer, but MARCA adds that he already has already decided against a move away from the BayArena this year.

There's likely to be a rush for his services in 2025 as well, but Los Blancos have apparently beaten the competition to his signature. However, the La Liga champions will still have to pay a colossal fee to get their man. Leverkusen are likely to demand around €150m for their prized asset next summer, given that he is under contract until 2027.

Arsenal eyeing Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz

Arsenal are planning to move for Brahim Diaz this summer, according to Fichajes. The 24-year-old midfielder gave a fine account of his abilities in the 2023/24 campaign, registering 12 goals and nine assists from 44 outings across competitions.

Diaz held his own among a plethora of stars in Carlo Ancelotti's side, and the Gunners are pleased with his efforts. The Morocco international could consider his options this summer, as there's likely to be a shift in tactics following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

The north London side are ready to lure him away from the Santiago Bernabeu with a promise of regular game time. Diaz's contract with Los Blancos runs until 2026, so he is likely to cost a decent fee as well.

Los Blancos identify Andriy Lunin replacement

Andriy Lunin

Real Madrid have identified Kepa Arrizabalaga as a possible replacement for Andriy Lunin, according to SPORT. The Ukrainian goalkeeper was outstanding for the club in the 2023/24 campaign, registering 12 clean sheets from 31 outings across competitions.

He covered admirably for Thibaut Courtois while the Belgian was injured for much of the campaign, but was relegated to the bench once the 32-year-old returned to full fitness. The Ukrainian is understandably frustrated by the situation and wants to leave in search of regular football.

Recent reports have suggested that Juventus want the 25-year-old this summer. Los Blancos would ideally want him to stay, but will turn to Kepa if Lunin ends up leaving. Interestingly, the Spaniard spent the season on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While he was signed to fill in for Courtois, Kepa dropped behind Lunin in the pecking order. The La Liga giants previously had no plans to sign the Spaniard permanently this summer, but that could now change depending on Lunin's future.