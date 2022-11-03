Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos among four clubs fighting for €150 million Borussia Dortmund midfielder; Napoli winger wants to win Champions League with La Liga giants, and more - November 3, 2022

Real Madrid secured a resounding 5-1 win over Celtic at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (November 2) in the UEFA Champions League. Luka Modric, Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde scored to ensure Los Blancos finished atop Group F, a point ahead of Leipzig (12).

Meanwhile, Madrid are among four clubs in contention for a Borussia Dortmund midfielder valued at €150 million. Elsewhere, a Napoli winger wants to win the Champions League with the Spanish giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 3, 2022:

Real Madrid among four clubs in contention for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham could ignite a bidding war next summer.

Real Madrid are vying with three Premier League clubs to sign Jude Bellingham next summer, according to Sport Bild via AS.

The English midfielder has gone from strength to strength since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020. The 19-year-old is among the brightest young talents in European football at the moment and has a beeline for his signature. Bellingham has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side this campaign, scoring nine goals.

However, not everyone would be able to afford the Englishman, as Dortmund want at least €150 million to part ways with their prized asset. Apart from Los Blancos, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are also in the race for the teenage sensation. The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and Bellingham features prominently in their plans.

However, any move next summer would depend on the future of the two veteran midfielders, with both players set to become free agents next summer. If Real Madrid decide to tie them both down to extensions, a move for Bellingham might no longer be feasible.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wants to win Champions League with Los Blancos

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia dreams of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has said that he dreams of winning the Champions League with Real Madrid. The Georgian winger has been in blistering form for Napoli since arriving this summer. His performances have earned him admirers around the continent.

However, in a statement released before joining Napoli, the 21-year-old professed his love for Los Blancos and his wish to win the Champions League with the 13-time winners.

“My biggest dream is to win the Champions League with Real Madrid. I've been a Real Madrid fan since I was a child. With my brothers, we were always watching their games,” said Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia has registered eight goals from 17 games across competitions for Napoli this season.

Pep Guardiola is the perfect coach for him, says Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has been a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu for ages.

Toni Kroos reckons Pep Guardiola’s tactics suits his game to a T. The German midfielder played under Guardiola during their time together at Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old left the Bavarians in 2014 to join Real Madrid and hasn’t looked back since then.

Speaking to Universo Valdano, as cited by Marca, Kroos said that Guardiola tried his best to keep him at the Allianz Arena.

“Guardiola fought until the last day for me to stay at Bayern. If you have to choose a coach who is perfect for my game, it's Guardiola. I really enjoyed my year with him; he improved me a lot,” said Kroos.

Gabriel @Doozy_45 Toni Kroos on Pep Guardiola:



🎙️"If I had to choose my ideal coach for my playing style, it would be Pep. He improved me a lot.”



(@MadridXtra)



#MCFC | #PL | #UCL Toni Kroos on Pep Guardiola:🎙️"If I had to choose my ideal coach for my playing style, it would be Pep. He improved me a lot.” 🚨 Toni Kroos on Pep Guardiola:🎙️"If I had to choose my ideal coach for my playing style, it would be Pep. He improved me a lot.”(@MadridXtra)#MCFC | #PL | #UCL

The German also went on to speak highly of Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

“If we talk about Real Madrid, we have to talk about Florentino. He is the man who signed me and received me with great affection from the first day until today. I never remember having a problem with him; we have always been very sincere. He has always defended me and given me his trust, and in the end that's what a player needs,” said Kroos.

Toni Kroos has appeared 17 times across competitions this season for the La Liga champions.

Poll : 0 votes