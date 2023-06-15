Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos announce Jude Bellingham arrival; Rodrygo wants Kylian Mbappe at club, and more - June 15, 2023

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad ahead of the new season. Carlo Ancelotti's team failed to defend their La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles in the recently concluded 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have announced the arrival of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, attacker Rodrygo Goes is eager to welcome Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 15, 2023:

Real Madrid announce Jude Bellingham arrival

Jude Bellingham has arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The English midfielder lit up the Bundesliga during his three-season stay with the German side. Los Blancos have had their eyes on the 19-year-old for a while as they looked to lay down succession plans for their ageing midfield.

There was considerable interest for Bellingham's signature this summer, especially from Liverpool. However, the La Liga giants won the race for the teenager. The Englishman is likely to be a long-term replacement for Luka Modric, who's in the twilight of his career.

Rodrygo wants Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave Paris this summer.

Rodrygo Goes has said that he will be delighted if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid.

The French forward remains heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, following his decision not to renew his contract with PSG. The 24-year-old's contract with the Parisians runs out next season. He has informed the club that he will not extend his stay, irking the Parsians heirarchy.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of Mbappe and could finally get their man this summer. Speaking to the press, as cited by AS, Rodrygo said that Los Blancos need the Frenchman.

"For me, 10 (on how excited he would be in a scale of 1 to 10 if Mbappe joined), because he's a phenomenon. He's one of the best players in the world, and we know that we need a player there, in the position he likes to play," said Rodrygo.

He added:

"I'd be very excited if Mbappe came, but he has a contract in Paris, and we have to respect that. The sooner (he joins) the better, but if Mbappe can't come now, there are other players. Florentino (Perez) and (Carlo) Ancelotti will decide what's best for Real Madrid."

Mbappe is also wanted in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United closely monitoring his situation.

Toni Kroos expected Karim Benzema to retire with Los Blancos

Karim Benzema left Real Madrid this summer.

Toni Kroos has said that he expected Karim Benzema to retire at Real Madrid. The French striker ended his 14-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

Los Blancos were reportedly ready to offer him a one-year extension, but the 35-year-old opted to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on a blockbuster deal instead.

Speaking on the Einfach mal luppen podcast (via AS), Kroos was full of praise for Benzema.

"I think he came to Real when he was 20 or 21 years old. What he gave the club, the important goals he scored... last year was just the icing on the cake.

"There have been few forwards in the last 15 years who have used the ball like him, who have not limited themselves just to scoring. It was a great pleasure playing with him. There’s no doubt. Seeing a player like that for so many years was a joy," said Kroos.

The German midfielder added that because everything happened all of a sudden, Benzema's farewell at the Santiago Bernabeu was a rather subdued affair.

"I thought he was carrying on with the idea of finishing his career in Madrid. I can understand that everything was signed, sealed and communicated so quickly.

"I think it was very important for him to say goodbye to the Bernabeu. You could tell that it was all done at short notice. If not, something else would have been arranged for him."

The La Liga giants are now hunting for an able replacement for the Frenchman.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes