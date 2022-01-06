Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos asked to pay €35 million for Juventus star; Newcastle United offer blockbuster contract to Spanish ace, and more - 6 January 2022

Real Madrid got the better of Alcoyano in a closely contested Copa Del Rey clash on Wednesday. Goals from Eder Militao, Marco Asensio and Isco helped Los Blancos win the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been asked to pay €35 million for a Juventus defender. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are attempting to prise away a Los Blancos star by offering a lucrative contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 6th January 2022.

Real Madrid asked to pay €35 million for Merih Demiral

Real Madrid will have to pay €35 million to secure the services of Merih Demiral.

Demiral is currently on a season-long loan at Atalanta. The Turkish centre-back has been in outstanding form since moving to La Dea. His steady rise has caught the attention of Real Madrid, who are looking to bolster their centre-back depth.

Los Blancos have coped well with the departure of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer. Real Madrid have kept their faith in the brand-new pairing of David Alaba and Eder Militao. Their trust has been vindicated, but there's a lack of backup in the squad.

Real Madrid plan to address the same by delving into the transfer market. They are looking at a host of centre-back options, with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger also on their wish list. However, the German defender is expected to ignite a bidding war for his services this summer. Los Blancos want to avoid the rush, and have turned to Demiral instead.

Madrid could sign the 23-year-old for €35 million, which sits well within their budget. Los Blancos have already initiated the process to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu, with talks reportedly in an advanced stage.

Newcastle United offer blockbuster contract to Marco Asensio

Newcastle United are ready to offer Marco Asensio a blockbuster contract to leave Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has been in impressive form for Los Blancos, and has worked his way into the starting eleven at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his future at the club remains uncertain, especially as he's not a guaranteed starter next season.

Real Madrid are working to add Kylian Mbappe to their ranks this summer. The Frenchman's arrival could spell doom for Asensio. Newcastle United are willing to offer the 25-year-old €10 million net per year in wages. The Spaniard is yet to make a decision on the proposal, though.

AS Roma plotting January move for Mariano Diaz

AS Roma are planning to sign Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz if they miss out on Martin Braithwaite.

AS Roma are planning to sign Mariano Diaz if they miss out on Martin Braithwaite, according to El Nacional. The Real Madrid striker is a forgotten man at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has little chance of breaking into the first team, and Los Blancos are looking to move him on.

Roma, meanwhile. are looking for a new striker, and manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants the Real Madrid outcast in the Italian capital.

