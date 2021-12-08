Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos asked to pay €35 million for Ligue 1 star; club legend set to leave Santiago Bernabeu next year, and more - 8th December 2021

Real Madrid registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Inter Milan on Tuesday in the Champions League. Goals from Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio helped Los Blancos finish atop Group D.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been asked to pay €35 million for a Croatian midfielder who plays for Rennes. Elsewhere, a Los Blancos legend is set to leave the club next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 8th December 2021.

Los Blancos asked to pay €35 million for Lovro Majer

Real Madrid have been asked to pay €35 million to secure the services of Lovro Majer.

Real Madrid have been asked to pay €35 million to secure the services of Lovro Majer, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Croatian midfielder has popped up on the radar of Los Blancos, thanks to his impressive performances for Rennes. The La Liga giants are eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Majer has been a revelation since joining Rennes this summer. The 23-year-old has shown tremendous quality in the centre of the park. His playmaking skills have earned him the admiration of Madrid. Majer has scored one goal, and set up five more in 12 appearances this season.

Football Wonderkids @fbwonderkids 🇭🇷 Lovro Majer (23) v. Saint Etienne:



☑️ 81 minutes

🅰️ 3 assists

🔑 5 key passes

🔀 2/2 dribbles won

🦶 60 touches

🤩 5-0 win



Maestro. 🎶 🇭🇷 Lovro Majer (23) v. Saint Etienne:☑️ 81 minutes🅰️ 3 assists🔑 5 key passes🔀 2/2 dribbles won🦶 60 touches🤩 5-0 winMaestro. 🎶 https://t.co/hTsFZX0UPV

Los Blancos have identified Majer as the ideal successor for Luka Modric. The Real Madrid midfielder is already at the fag end of his career, but continues to be a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti's team. However, his current contract runs out next summer, and the La Liga giants have not offered him a new deal yet.

Real Madrid could be willing to offload the 36-year-old next summer. They want to bring in Majer to take over from Modric and become a mainstay in midfield. However, they will have to pay €35 million for Majer's signature.

Marcelo set to leave Santiago Bernabeu next year

Marcelo is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the current season.

Marcelo is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the current season, according to Sport Bible via Ole. The Brazilian has been at the Santiago Bernabeu for 15 years. His current contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have not initiated talks for an extension, and could allow the player to leave as a free agent. Marcelo joined Los Blancos from Fluminense in 2007. The 33-year-old is likely to return to his former club next summer.

Javier Zanetti reveals why he turned down Real Madrid

Javier Zanetti has revealed why he turned down the opportunity to join Real Madrid.

Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti has revealed why he turned down the opportunity to join Real Madrid during his playing days. The Argentinean spent his entire career with the Nerazzurri after joining as a 21-year-old.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Zanetti: “I was very close to signing for Real Madrid and I already said that I was honored by the interest. It was at the time of Jorge Valdano as Sports Director. But everyone knows my story and they knew that my home is Inter. That is why I stayed here.” @marca 🎙| Zanetti: “I was very close to signing for Real Madrid and I already said that I was honored by the interest. It was at the time of Jorge Valdano as Sports Director. But everyone knows my story and they knew that my home is Inter. That is why I stayed here.” @marca https://t.co/hfCQGp8PKM

Speaking to Marca, Zanetti said that he rejected Los Blancos because Inter Milan is his home.

Also Read Article Continues below

"Yes, I was very close (to joining Real Madrid), and I already said that I felt honoured by the interest of such a club. It was at the time when Jorge Valdano was sports director. But everyone knows my story, and they knew that Inter is my home. That is why I decided to stay here," said Zanetti.

Edited by Bhargav